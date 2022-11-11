Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.
Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
1011now.com
Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on honoring women veterans. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States, and 12,000 of them are in Nebraska. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in downtown Lincoln to honor and thank those who have served.
1011now.com
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has now swept its last five home matches in conference play. Nebraska’s defense had a strong showing, holding Iowa to just 17 kills in the match, tied for the fewest by a Husker opponent this season. The Hawkeyes finished with a -.070 hitting percentage, the lowest hitting percentage by a Husker opponent since 2013 and the best defensive effort by the Huskers in Big Ten play since joining the conference in 2011.Meanwhile, the Huskers hit .305, led by 25 assists from Nicklin Hames.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska native makes a career out of big wave photography
Omaha doesn’t give photographer Isaiah “Frosty” Niemann access to the oceans where he captures dramatic images of huge waves and the surfers who ride them. So when he’s here, he takes wedding photos or family portraits. But when clients hire him to photograph and film them...
1011now.com
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
1011now.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
Corn Nation
There is No Place Like Nebraska- Volleyball wins in Three Sets
Nebraska won decisively over Iowa in three sets in front of the 300th consecutive sell out crowd for Nebraska volleyball. The streak started 21 years ago in the Coliseum which sat about 4,000 fans. The current home of volleyball is the Bob Devaney Center which seats about 8,000 fans. Nebraska’s...
kmaland.com
Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Angel's Care Hospice.
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
1011now.com
Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a streak that started in 2001. Before the rush of the first serve and the whooping of 8,200 fans after Nebraska’s first score, there’s an army of workers who served in their own way. They even had their own tunnel walk.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
1011now.com
Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
Comments / 0