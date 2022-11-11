LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has now swept its last five home matches in conference play. Nebraska’s defense had a strong showing, holding Iowa to just 17 kills in the match, tied for the fewest by a Husker opponent this season. The Hawkeyes finished with a -.070 hitting percentage, the lowest hitting percentage by a Husker opponent since 2013 and the best defensive effort by the Huskers in Big Ten play since joining the conference in 2011.Meanwhile, the Huskers hit .305, led by 25 assists from Nicklin Hames.

