tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama defeated Ole Miss
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama defeated Ole Miss Saturday in Oxford. Young finished the game with 209 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. The California native’s performance helped the Crimson Tide improve to 8-2. Early in the game, Young was seen in the center of Alabama’s...
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
thecutoffnews.com
BSC Panthers Football Stunned By Rhodes Lynx
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Rewinding No. 20 Alabama’s blowout win over Liberty
The Alabama men’s basketball team is back in Coleman Coliseum for a Friday night game with Liberty. The Crimson Tide will tip off at 7 p.m. CT with the team picked to win the Atlantic Sun Conference. Keep it here for the latest from Tuscaloosa. Second half. -- Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB calls out the team’s alarming lack of energy vs Ole Miss
Nick Saban has attributed some of Alabama’s road struggles this season to anxiety prior to kickoff. Normally Saban’s teams can be seen bursting out of the tunnel ready to roll with the boos from the crowd fueling its performance. But his version of the Crimson Tide has allowed...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis explains why there's no indication Alabama is angry
Rece Davis doesn’t see the emotion or energy that is typical of Nick Saban and his elite Alabama program. The Tide is coming off a bye week to play Ole Miss on Saturday at Oxford and Davis thinks it’s possible the Rebels keep it within a touchdown. “They...
wbrc.com
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Steve West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with Bronze Star recipient Dr. Steve West, who now makes his home in Pelham, Alabama. Dr. West is a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, who served as chaplain in the early years of the War in Iraq. Dr. West also served as chaplain to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was during that time serving in the Pentagon that he, himself, got tested for PTSD and found out he indeed had post-traumatic stress disorder. He realized his years of serving as an EMT and as a counselor for our troops and hearing their horrors, that he carried their traumas inside emotionally. He’s now written a book called The Bronze Scar to help others understand the signs of PTSD and to help loved ones of those suffering from it.
wbrc.com
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College debt is soaring for Americans, but scholarships can lighten the load. This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning. Applying for scholarships, as college consultant Tameka Wlliamson said, is not for the faint of heart. “You must put in what...
wbrc.com
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act. 79 schools are listed, which is up from the 75 released in 2019. Several school districts in Central Alabama are listed: 13 Birmingham City Schools, five Jefferson County Schools, three Tuscaloosa City Schools, and two Bessemer City Schools.
wbrc.com
Rain doesn’t dampen patriotic spirit at Tuscaloosa Veterans Day program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Veterans Day ceremonies went off without a hitch on Friday despite the rain. The program is typically held outside at Veterans Park, but organizers moved it just down the road under a pavilion. It didn’t disappoint the big, standing room only crowd at Snow Hinton Park.
wbrc.com
Quilts of Valor given to Tuscaloosa Veterans
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a dozen West Alabama veterans received gifts from an organization with a mission to do something nice for veterans. Thursday, Veterans at Regency Retirement Village got quilts and hugs from ladies with Quilts of Valor during a ceremony. The mission of Quilts of Valor is...
wbrc.com
Veterans Day celebrated at American Village in Montevallo
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - To honor veterans on Veterans Day, American Village hosted many family friendly activities for the community to come out and enjoy. The day started with American Village’s new CEO Alan Miller officially receiving his Marine colonel rank, and a service honoring veteran, active military, and their families.
wbrc.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s East says it’s having success treating veterans with ‘shock therapy’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depression is an illness that doesn’t discriminate, but disproportionately affects our veterans. We’re learning that Ascension St. Vincent’s East is seeing a lot of new success with an old treatment. They said electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a highly misunderstood therapy to treat...
wbrc.com
Cottondale man charged with killing his roommate
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who admitted to killing his roommate on Saturday. Daniel Scott Raines, 24, has been charged with murder and placed in jail without bond. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Barry Sartain. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a third-party report that...
wbrc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that injured at least one person and killed another at an apartment complex back in September. 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle.
