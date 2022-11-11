ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
fsunews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis reelected to serve another four years

On Nov. 8, millions of Floridians' votes were counted to determine the future of Florida leadership. Critical elections included the senatorial race, the gubernatorial race and the Tallahassee mayoral race. After a contentious election between two governors, Governor Ron DeSantis won another four years as Governor of Florida. The former...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida

MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
keysweekly.com

PINDER, GREGG, ROSENTHAL, JOLIN & MAHONEY ELECTED TO ISLAMORADA COUNCIL

Islamorada voters elected three male incumbents and two female newcomers to the village council on Election Night. The new dais will take their seats during a Dec. 8 meeting at Founders Park Community Center. A village election season that saw plenty of attack mailers, negative TV ads and investigations by...
ISLAMORADA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary

MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy