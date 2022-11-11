Read full article on original website
fsunews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis reelected to serve another four years
On Nov. 8, millions of Floridians' votes were counted to determine the future of Florida leadership. Critical elections included the senatorial race, the gubernatorial race and the Tallahassee mayoral race. After a contentious election between two governors, Governor Ron DeSantis won another four years as Governor of Florida. The former...
Click10.com
Divisions surface after Republican wipeout in Florida
MIAMI – The ripple effects of the Republican wipeout in Florida reveal divisions in both parties. Earlier this week, Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, blamed the midterm losses on a lack of support from Democrats nationwide. Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the Democrats’ Florida House leader,...
wlrn.org
‘I think we are leading the way’: Republican wave hits South Florida
Miami-Dade county has experienced a political shift that Republicans have been building on for years. A Republican had not won the county in a gubernatorial election since Jeb Bush ran for governor in 2002. That changed big time as Republican Ron DeSantis won the county by about eleven points after losing it by 20 points just four years ago.
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
flcourier.com
DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor: FTX paid $20M to county before naming rights deal ended
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is searching for the next company that will be willing to pay to name the home of the Miami Heat. The 2021 naming rights deal with FTX was for $135 million over 19 years and included $2 million annual payments to the Miami Heat.
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
BBC
Ron DeSantis: Five things to know about the Florida governor
Ron DeSantis is a rising Republican star after easily winning re-election as Florida governor. Here's what you need to know. And you can read about about Mr DeSantis's live, his family and what he believes in our profile.
Ron DeSantis Announces Funds for Transitional Housing for Veterans Recovering From Substance Abuse
At the end of last week, while marking how the state government helps veterans, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1.5 million “to provide transitional housing for Floridians and veterans recovering from substance abuse through the Recovery Housing Program (RHP).”. With Friday being Veterans Day, DeSantis insisted that Florida was the...
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run
Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
keysweekly.com
PINDER, GREGG, ROSENTHAL, JOLIN & MAHONEY ELECTED TO ISLAMORADA COUNCIL
Islamorada voters elected three male incumbents and two female newcomers to the village council on Election Night. The new dais will take their seats during a Dec. 8 meeting at Founders Park Community Center. A village election season that saw plenty of attack mailers, negative TV ads and investigations by...
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoes controversial Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vetoed the controversial measure to expand the Urban Development Boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.The Miami-Dade commission had voted 8-4 in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community. The passing of the measure did not sit well with the mayor.The mayor had warned, "It is within my power to veto and I am looking at all those options." The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and...
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
