Veteran Indian filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s latest venture is “Tanaav,” the Indian adaptation of Israeli global hit “Fauda.” The series is transposed from Israel and Palestine to the troubled area that is Kashmir and tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit. ” ‘Fauda’ is about two countries, Israel and Palestine and it is about two religions. We didn’t want to do that. This is not about religion. This is not about Hindu versus Muslim. This is India versus, let’s say, terrorism or another kind of extreme ideology,” Mishra told Variety. About the decision to set it in Kashmir, Mishra says...

18 MINUTES AGO