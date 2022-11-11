Read full article on original website
Biden tells Xi US and China should manage differences to prevent competition from becoming conflict
President Biden on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said in their first in-person meeting since Biden took office that the two leaders should manage their differences. “As the leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United...
Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian inquiry began investigating on Monday whether a woman convicted almost two decades ago of smothering her four children to death might be innocent. The inquiry by retired New South Wales state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Bathurst is the second judicial investigation into...
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the...
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk...
Israel's Netanyahu officially tapped to form government
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's president officially tapped former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government on Sunday, opening the door for the likely return to power of the long-serving leader after a one-year hiatus. With Netanyahu comes what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing coalition ever.
France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings
PARIS (AP) — The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries.
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico's electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed.
Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median...
Alaa Abd el-Fattah: family of activist jailed in Egypt say he is alive
The family of the jailed British-Egyptian writer and pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah say they have received confirmation that he is still alive. Concerns had been growing after he stepped up a hunger strike and stopped taking water in protest at his treatment by the Egyptian authorities. Prison officials last...
AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EST
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
Turkish authorities blamed a Kurdish group active in Syria. Turkey views the group as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which it has been battling for decades.
Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Istanbul attack
Turkey on Monday accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack. Istiklal Avenue was previously targeted during a campaign of nationwide bombings in 2015-16 that were blamed mostly on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 2,000.
G-20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Bali wants the world to know it's back. Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to the Indonesian island for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical destination’s vital tourism sector.
Sudhir Mishra on ‘Fauda’ Indian Adaptation ‘Tanaav’: ‘I’m Not Looking for Controversy – I’m not Shying Away From it Either’
Veteran Indian filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s latest venture is “Tanaav,” the Indian adaptation of Israeli global hit “Fauda.” The series is transposed from Israel and Palestine to the troubled area that is Kashmir and tells the story of a Special Covert Ops Unit. ” ‘Fauda’ is about two countries, Israel and Palestine and it is about two religions. We didn’t want to do that. This is not about religion. This is not about Hindu versus Muslim. This is India versus, let’s say, terrorism or another kind of extreme ideology,” Mishra told Variety. About the decision to set it in Kashmir, Mishra says...
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup
Only one of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country's national team
APTOPIX Spain Public Health Protest
Thousands protest in support of public health care in Madrid. Tens of thousands of public health workers and their supporters are demonstrating in the Spanish capital to demand more staff in primary health care centers. They are also protesting what they claim is the progressive dismantling of the public health system in favor of the private sector by Madrid's conservative regional government. The protest called by neighborhood groups and unions Sunday has as its slogan “Madrid rises up for public health.” Partial walkouts started last Monday, and an all-out strike has been called for Nov. 21. The Madrid regional government of President Isabel Ayuso has come under fire in recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for poor staffing in hospitals and primary care centers.
