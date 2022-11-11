ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss Levelz Podcast: Sproles Joins Cam and Mark, Talk Brees' Attention to Details

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8CCj_0j6r7nIp00

Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram welcome a former Saints great to the show.

Saints players Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram welcome former Saints great Darren Sproles to the Truss Levelz podcast.

Brees was a stickler for the details. Most of the great quarterbacks are while preparing for a game.

Mark and Cam spoke with Sproles about if there was a difference between former teammates Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers. Listen to their enlightening commentary on the QBs — especially Brees.

Each episode of the Truss Levelz Podcast is located on The Players Tribune network.

