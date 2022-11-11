Read full article on original website
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
VSOA Offers Holiday Workshop for Students
Santa’s elves have nothing on the lucky kids who will be attending Visionary School of Arts (VSOA) Holiday Workshop from December 19-21. Students aged 5-15 will have the opportunity to learn from professional artists, trying their hands at multiple mediums and learning professional application of watercolor, pastels and acrylic. Basic to intermediate drawing techniques will be explored – including upside-down drawing, which activates the right side of the brain.
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more
Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #5
PORT ST. LUCIE – While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. The following facilities will reopen Friday Nov....
Indian River County officials open some beaches to public as they assess erosion after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A few hours after Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast as a hurricane, Indian River County leaders are assessing the damages and cleaning up the debris. "I think the damages are worse than when we had Ian so that’s significant to us in that...
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
IRC Adoptable Pets
This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
Sandi, the 700-ton, 35-foot holiday sand tree, returning to West Palm Beach for the 11th year
WEST PALM BEACH — Sandi, the world’s only 35 foot 700-ton holiday sand tree, makes its 11th return to West Palm Beach for the Clematis by Night Holiday Tree lighting on Dec. 1. It will be a featured part of the city's Holiday in Paradise festivities on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park...
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends
For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
Hutchinson Island homeowners assess damage from Hurricane Nicole
Dozens of homeowners along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County on Friday are now trying to assess the damage to their homes after Hurricane Nicole.
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
City of Fort Pierce - Solid Waste Pickup Update and Schedule
The City of Fort Pierce’s priority is public safety. This is also true for the Public Works Department when preparing for and cleaning up after storms. Public Works takes weather events seriously and has already begun cleanup efforts following Hurricane Nicole. The City of Fort Pierce Public Work Department asks residents for their cooperation in our response to horticulture collection throughout the city now that the hurricane has passed.
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
‘Pieces’ and love: Vero artist finds joy in designing jewelry
For the past 20 years, Deborah Morrell Polackwich has been creating one of the world’s oldest art forms, one that is said to predate even cave paintings – jewelry. Originally from Maine, Polackwich moved to Vero Beach 43 years ago with husband Alan, an attorney, and their children after he accepted a position here and, she says, “we wanted to get away from the cold.”
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Dog rescued by Good Samaritans in the Indian River during Hurricane Nicole
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While the worst of Nicole is behind for those living in Jensen Beach, it was certainly a tough night. The storm’s whipping winds Wednesday night caused the water to rise in high levels, partially collapsing roads along Indian River Drive and destroying docks.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
