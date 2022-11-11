ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

WTS, New Old Stock, La Roche, Refrigirant-22, Port St. Lucie

READ THE CERTIFICATION AT BOTTOM before answering this add. If you can’t sign it, please don’t waste my time. Thanks. These have been hanging around my house since the 80’s!. They are as said in title, New Old Stock, 30lb. cylinders. Qty. 2. These have been phased...
VSOA Offers Holiday Workshop for Students

Santa’s elves have nothing on the lucky kids who will be attending Visionary School of Arts (VSOA) Holiday Workshop from December 19-21. Students aged 5-15 will have the opportunity to learn from professional artists, trying their hands at multiple mediums and learning professional application of watercolor, pastels and acrylic. Basic to intermediate drawing techniques will be explored – including upside-down drawing, which activates the right side of the brain.
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more

Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #5

PORT ST. LUCIE – While Tropical Storm Nicole advances north, Port St. Lucie administrative facilities will reopen Monday, Nov. 14, during normal hours of operation, as City facilities remain closed Friday, Nov. 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Closures & Openings:. The following facilities will reopen Friday Nov....
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
IRC Adoptable Pets

This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
City of Fort Pierce - Solid Waste Pickup Update and Schedule

The City of Fort Pierce’s priority is public safety. This is also true for the Public Works Department when preparing for and cleaning up after storms. Public Works takes weather events seriously and has already begun cleanup efforts following Hurricane Nicole. The City of Fort Pierce Public Work Department asks residents for their cooperation in our response to horticulture collection throughout the city now that the hurricane has passed.
‘Pieces’ and love: Vero artist finds joy in designing jewelry

For the past 20 years, Deborah Morrell Polackwich has been creating one of the world’s oldest art forms, one that is said to predate even cave paintings – jewelry. Originally from Maine, Polackwich moved to Vero Beach 43 years ago with husband Alan, an attorney, and their children after he accepted a position here and, she says, “we wanted to get away from the cold.”
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
