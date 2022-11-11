ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16

Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
City of Rockledge Pack-a-Pickup Food Donation Event

Join the City of Rockledge and Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats for a fun food donation event! Help us pack a pickup with food for the Central Brevard Sharing Center to help fill their pantry this holiday season. Enjoy music, giveaways, face painting, balloons, and other activities.
IRC Adoptable Pets

This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
VSOA Offers Holiday Workshop for Students

Santa’s elves have nothing on the lucky kids who will be attending Visionary School of Arts (VSOA) Holiday Workshop from December 19-21. Students aged 5-15 will have the opportunity to learn from professional artists, trying their hands at multiple mediums and learning professional application of watercolor, pastels and acrylic. Basic to intermediate drawing techniques will be explored – including upside-down drawing, which activates the right side of the brain.
Coming Up! As holiday season nears, time to hop (and shop) to it

You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. You can find some great deals at the Garden Club of Indian River County, which has its big yard sale 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. “It is jam-packed with tables and stuff,” said the club’s treasurer, Karen Vatland. “They’re beating down the doors at 7:30. It’s crowded.” Vatland said people love scoring great deals on plants, holiday decorations, household goods, purses, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games, almost everything except “the kitchen sink, and clothes. We don’t accept clothing.” The items come from the members, some of whom are getting ready to move or to simplify their households. They are all gardeners so there’s usually quite a bit of plant and pots. “It’s the yearly cleansing of our cupboards,” Vatland said. Club members try to have everything priced ahead of time, but sometimes the cashiers have to offer up a price, so even if you are hunting for that bargain, lighten up, have fun and go with the flow. Most of the Yard Sale takes place inside the club quarters. The plants, though, will be on the club’s patio. After the yard sale, members pack everything up and donate it to charities. “When you come to a yard sale, what do you want?” Vatland said. “Great bargains. And all the stuff is at a great bargain because we want to sell it. But we don’t sell coffee. Bring your own if you need it.” The Garden Club of IRC is at 2526 17th Ave., Vero Beach. Call 772-567-5602 or visit GardenClubOfIRC.org.
The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website

Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
