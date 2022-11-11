Read full article on original website
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
cw34.com
Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
wqcs.org
Sabastian River High School to Host IRSC Promise Rally Wednesday November 16
Fort Pierce - Sunday November 13, 2022: On Wednesday, November 16, Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, will announce the continuation and expansion of the IRSC Promise Program and provide a community update on the impact of Promise 2022, at an assembly and press conference hosted by School District of Indian River County Superintendent Dr. David Moore, at Sebastian River High School.
vieravoice.com
City of Rockledge Pack-a-Pickup Food Donation Event
Join the City of Rockledge and Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats for a fun food donation event! Help us pack a pickup with food for the Central Brevard Sharing Center to help fill their pantry this holiday season. Enjoy music, giveaways, face painting, balloons, and other activities.
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets
This week's adoptable pets for Indian River County. Meet both animals at the Humane Society of Indian River County and Vero Beach.
Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
WPTV
Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida
STUART, Martin County — It's been a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrap up Saturday evening. “It’s awesome," said nine-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances. Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from...
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
VSOA Offers Holiday Workshop for Students
Santa’s elves have nothing on the lucky kids who will be attending Visionary School of Arts (VSOA) Holiday Workshop from December 19-21. Students aged 5-15 will have the opportunity to learn from professional artists, trying their hands at multiple mediums and learning professional application of watercolor, pastels and acrylic. Basic to intermediate drawing techniques will be explored – including upside-down drawing, which activates the right side of the brain.
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
veronews.com
Coming Up! As holiday season nears, time to hop (and shop) to it
You may not be ready for this, but the holidays are quickly approaching. So get your happy hat on and start your shopping. You can find some great deals at the Garden Club of Indian River County, which has its big yard sale 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. “It is jam-packed with tables and stuff,” said the club’s treasurer, Karen Vatland. “They’re beating down the doors at 7:30. It’s crowded.” Vatland said people love scoring great deals on plants, holiday decorations, household goods, purses, jewelry, books, children’s toys and games, almost everything except “the kitchen sink, and clothes. We don’t accept clothing.” The items come from the members, some of whom are getting ready to move or to simplify their households. They are all gardeners so there’s usually quite a bit of plant and pots. “It’s the yearly cleansing of our cupboards,” Vatland said. Club members try to have everything priced ahead of time, but sometimes the cashiers have to offer up a price, so even if you are hunting for that bargain, lighten up, have fun and go with the flow. Most of the Yard Sale takes place inside the club quarters. The plants, though, will be on the club’s patio. After the yard sale, members pack everything up and donate it to charities. “When you come to a yard sale, what do you want?” Vatland said. “Great bargains. And all the stuff is at a great bargain because we want to sell it. But we don’t sell coffee. Bring your own if you need it.” The Garden Club of IRC is at 2526 17th Ave., Vero Beach. Call 772-567-5602 or visit GardenClubOfIRC.org.
The Best Florida Restaurants for Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Few would argue that many families consider Thanksgiving one of the most important meals of the year. It is a time for loved ones to gather and express their gratitude to be together. Some enjoy shopping for, preparing, and then cleaning up after that special meal. Others do not and would prefer to focus on spending time enjoying their families rather than preparing food.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
cw34.com
Air show, chili cookoff, and crafts: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in our area this weekend:. The Sturt Air Show returns this weekend with the theme, "Celebrating Aviation: Honoring its Past and Inspiring its Future." In addition to the air show, guests can enjoy displays, vendors, and children's...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!
Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery centers reopening in Central Florida following Nicole
Central Florida — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers are beginning to reopen in different counties after closing due to Nicole. Find information below about the locations and times of the FEMA centers reopening. Volusia County. Volusia County...
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
What caused the sonic boom heard across Florida?
Residents from Sarasota County to the Space Coast may have heard a loud boom early Saturday morning, but don't worry, the world isn't falling apart.
