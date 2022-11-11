Read full article on original website
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Amended: All four amendments to Tennessee’s Constitution pass overwhelmingly
By a 4-1 margin, Tennessee voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that will remove the last vestiges of legal slavery from the state’s Constitution. Amendment 3 replaces archaic language that has lingered since just after the Civil War saying “slavery and involuntary servitude” are fit punishments for crime. With 79.5% of the vote, the passage will now be replaced with unequivocal language that says: “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
The voter turnout was the smallest since the 2014 midterm elections, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting...
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
wpln.org
Tennessee voter turnout far below 2018 showing
Voter turnout in Tennessee fell substantially for the 2022 midterms, according to the as-yet-unofficial figures from the state. The Secretary of State reports 1.76 million Tennesseans cast ballots. Compared to the 2018 midterm — which included a pair of competitive statewide contests — that was down by about half-a-million voters....
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
WSMV
Local non-profit helps homeless veterans
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago.
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery
Tennessee voters cast ballots to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, but more than 300,000 people voted against it. The post Hundreds Of Thousands Of People In Tennessee Voted Against Banning Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
WBIR
Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans. However, the judge's...
TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding sources aren’t found
The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee Veterans Day celebrations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Veterans Day is here and many are taking the time to acknowledge and honor our nation’s veterans and active military for their sacrifice and hard work in keeping us safe. There are a number of celebrations in store for Veterans Day across Middle Tennessee, and...
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
