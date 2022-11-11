Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Suspect still at large," says UVA Police Department after shots are fired on campusEdy ZooCharlottesville, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
streakingthelawn.com
What the 30-point loss to Pitt tells us about the UVA Football program
The team was 3-6 and the expectations were low. Somehow, the Virginia Cavaliers managed to leave us speechless once again. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 merely seconds into the game after the first two plays from scrimmage resulted in Brennan Armstrong pick sixes. There was no way that this Virginia team would claw its way back after that. It was already over.
Inside Nova
Tristan Evans ties county single-season touchdown pass record as Freedom defeats Gar-Field 77-26
Tristan Evans threw for a career-high 393 yards and four touchdowns and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Gar-Field 77-26 in the Class 6 Region B playoffs first round. The Eagles (11-0) host the Friday’s Forest Park-John Champe winner in the...
WHSV
High School Cross Country State Results
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships. To see full results, click here. To see full results, click here.
Leesburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Handley High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
The Silver Line Opens Next Week. Here’s How Its 20-Year Development Changed Northern Virginia
The Silver Line was formally approved back in 2004 and the region certainly has grown in leaps and bounds since that time. But Metro’s new line in Northern Virginia super-charged areas of Fairfax and Loudoun counties that were previously suburbs or even rural fields. For a closer look at...
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
cbs19news
Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
On I-95 South, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) will have a nighttime closure this week
I-95 drivers who use Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at night, take note: The southbound off-ramp will close on Wednesday night. VDOT said the Exit 126 off-ramp in Spotsylvania, which leads to Rt. 1, will close from November 16 at 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
Comments / 0