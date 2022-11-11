ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

What the 30-point loss to Pitt tells us about the UVA Football program

The team was 3-6 and the expectations were low. Somehow, the Virginia Cavaliers managed to leave us speechless once again. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 merely seconds into the game after the first two plays from scrimmage resulted in Brennan Armstrong pick sixes. There was no way that this Virginia team would claw its way back after that. It was already over.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Leesburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEESBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigating incident on Rugby Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Vega maintained lead until late Election Day night

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republican Yesli Vega was not ready to concede the race on Tuesday night. She spent most of the night in the lead, but as more votes came in, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger slowly caught up. Spanberger was eventually declared the winner late in the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County begins construction on convenience center

Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA

