Read full article on original website
Related
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
247Sports
Texas QB Quinn Ewers questioned by media after dreadful showing in Longhorns' 17-10 loss to TCU
The showdown between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas was supposed to be a shootout. The defenses did not oblige. Texas' high-powered offense was hamstrung by the Horned Frogs defense. Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers, and the Longhorns did not score an offensive touchdown in Saturday's 17-10 loss. The ballyhooed...
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
2023 four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson commits to Memphis
Ty-Laur Johnson, the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Memphis Tigers, he tells 247Sports. The six-foot, 165-pound point guard committed to Penny Hardaway over other programs including Seton Hall and NC State. "I feel like I can become a pro over there," he said...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
Jim Leonhard Addresses Braelon Allen Rumors
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard was asked about the Braelon Allen-Michigan rumors following Saturday's loss to Iowa.
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game
Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
Breaking: Adrian Martinez reportedly out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After coming out of Saturday night's game at Baylor with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, on Sunday night, sources have said Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks, potentially through the end of the regular season, with a lower leg injury.
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Charlisse Leger-Walker eclipses 1,000 points as WSU steamrolls Prairie View A&M 89-61
PULLMAN -- Charlisse Leger-Walker's iconic Washington State career reached another milestone on Sunday. The 5-10 junior guard from New Zealand hit 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer in the third quarter during an 89-61 victory over Prairie View A&M in Beasley. She achieved the feat in just 57 games, tying Jeanne Eggart (1977-82) for the fastest in program history.
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0