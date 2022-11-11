ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne

The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Five-star Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning to visit Austin for monumental recruiting weekend

Saturday's matchup against No. 4 TCU is setting up to be one of the most important recruiting weekends in recent memory for the Texas Longhorns with a number of high-profile recruits set to make the trip to Austin. That list got that much better earlier today after Horns247 confirmed a report from On3 that the nation's No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning was scheduled to be in attendance.
AUSTIN, TX
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates

DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
YPSILANTI, MI
WATCH: A&M's Jimbo Fisher talks Auburn game

Watch as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addresses the media following tonight's game against Auburn. The Aggies go to 3-7 on the season and take on UMass next weekend in their final non conference matchup of the 2022 season. Video courtesy of Texas A&M athletics:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma

Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Charlisse Leger-Walker eclipses 1,000 points as WSU steamrolls Prairie View A&M 89-61

PULLMAN -- Charlisse Leger-Walker's iconic Washington State career reached another milestone on Sunday. The 5-10 junior guard from New Zealand hit 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer in the third quarter during an 89-61 victory over Prairie View A&M in Beasley. She achieved the feat in just 57 games, tying Jeanne Eggart (1977-82) for the fastest in program history.
PULLMAN, WA
