BHG
The 12 Best Glass Cleaners of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. With just one look around your home, you’ll probably notice all types of glass. You're going to need one of the best glass cleaners of 2022. Whether it's mirrors, windows, tabletops, or your television (to name a few items), there is tons of glass to clean. But unlike other surfaces, cleaning glass can be challenging.
New York Post
These 18 discounted wine bottles will fuel your holiday season
Is your bar stocked for the holiday season? The last two months of the year are packed with fun festivities and always seem to fly by, while also coming with a to-do list a mile long. Scratch one thing off that lengthy list with the Splash Wines Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022. This genius wine bundle, which includes 18 wines in a variety you choose, ensures that not only will you have a number of options to offer guests at your own shindigs, but also bottles to bring along while attending all of the parties on your busy schedule.
The 20 best Christmas wines for 2022
Piedmont, Italy 2020 (£7.99, Waitrose) Given there are fewer than 10 hectares planted in the world, it’s no surprise I’d never tasted a wine made from albarossa before this. A crossing of two great Piedmont grapes, nebbiolo and barbera, it has something of both here: crunch, tang, delightful red fruit, refreshing finish.
ETOnline.com
The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers: Glassware, Advent Calendars, Subscription Boxes and More
If there's one gift we can't get enough of during the holiday season, it's anything wine-related. Whether it's a gorgeous new glass set to add to our bar cart, a decanter that doubles as home decor, or a box full of tasty new bottles to try, a wine gift is perfect for any occasion — especially during the cozy seasons. From casual enthusiasts to borderline sommeliers, there’s a gift idea for every kind of wine lover.
intheknow.com
This decanter keeps wine fresh for up to two weeks — and it looks pretty on the table
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wine stored in a bottle can last for...
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
rocklanddaily.com
The Coffee Debate: The Best Place to Store Coffee
There is nothing a coffee connoisseur desires more than to maximize the shelf life and freshness of coffee beans for that perfect cup of joe. While the refrigerator may be a logical storage spot for that fresh, aromatic new bag of coffee, it is time to rethink that idea. The...
Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic
This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.
Why does chocolate turn white (and is it safe to eat)?
Sometimes dark or milk chocolate gets a white sheen or blotchy white spots on it. What is happening, and is chocolate that has turned white safe to eat?
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for an autumn minestrone (or stew)
Elena Spagnol published more than 20 cookbooks, among them: Presto e Bene (Quickly and Well); Allora, Si Mangia (And So, We Eat); La Gioia in Cucina (Joy in the Kitchen); Cucina Intantanea (Instant Cooking); Il Forno a Microfonde (From Oven to Microwave); and the beautifully titled L’Apriscatole della Felicità (The Can Opener of Happiness).
EatingWell
ThePrep: Cozy Veggie-Packed Dinners to Make in a 9x13
I'm dusting off my 9-by-13-inch baking dish for this week's dinners, and I couldn't be more excited. With some temperature drops forecasted here in Seattle, baked dishes are the coziest way to warm up after a busy day. Even more so, these dinners are veggie-packed and deliver vitamins and minerals to support our immune system during the cold season.
Thrillist
Free Coffee Mondays Are Back at Dunkin' This Month
Dunkin' will have Free Coffee Mondays throughout November, the company announced. The deal will be available for Dunkin' Rewards Members until November 28. It will apply to medium hot or iced coffees, free with any purchase. There will be more than just one coffee choice to select from: Original Blend, Dunkin' Midnight, Holiday Blend, or Decaf.
