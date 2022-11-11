Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The future of Mason is a story worth watching | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You probably have not heard much news lately from the town of Mason, Tennessee – located about 45 miles east of Memphis, but the political goings-on in this historic town of less than a thousand residents bears watching. I’ll explain why shortly, but first, let’s...
actionnews5.com
Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
tri-statedefender.com
Voters make heart-and-mind decision to re-elect the late Rep. Barbara Cooper
For many in Tennessee House District 86, voting for Barbara Cooper long has been equated with choosing to be served by a state representative who demonstrated an unswerving devotion to duty. Cooper died Oct. 25 at age 93. Her name remained on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and...
actionnews5.com
COGIC saints worship day and night in founding city for 114th Holy Convocation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For eight full days and nights, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) saints are worshiping, preaching, and giving back to the City of Memphis. Thousands have flocked to the Bluff City for the 114th Holy Convocation after officials moved the annual week-long event to St. Louis 11 years ago.
actionnews5.com
Community organizations clean up the Washington Bottoms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several community organizations came together to clean up one Midtown Memphis Park. In an effort to beautify the city, a nonprofit development organization, Works Incorporated, partnered with MidtownMemphis.org and Memphis City Beautiful to clean up Washington Bottoms park. “We really are doing all of this to...
Kait 8
Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola. Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city. He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.
Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
actionnews5.com
Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic due to an ongoing investigation Monday morning. MPD is working an active scene at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. In a Tweet, MPD says a man has barricaded himself inside an RV. Traffic between Park Avenue and South Parkway East...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates
DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
Parkway Village shooting injures four
UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
