ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Tenn. House Minority Leader to run for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has announced she’s running to be the next mayor of Memphis. The Democratic lawmaker declared her candidacy in Memphis on Friday morning. Camper joins a growing list of candidates vying to become the next mayor, including Shelby County Commissioner...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | The future of Mason is a story worth watching | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You probably have not heard much news lately from the town of Mason, Tennessee – located about 45 miles east of Memphis, but the political goings-on in this historic town of less than a thousand residents bears watching. I’ll explain why shortly, but first, let’s...
MASON, TN
actionnews5.com

Construction of New West Tennessee veterans home faces weather delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend will mark six months since the start of construction of the Tennessee State Veterans home in Arlington. It’s one of the biggest investments for veterans in West Tennessee and is currently under construction. Action News 5 was present back in May when the...
ARLINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community organizations clean up the Washington Bottoms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several community organizations came together to clean up one Midtown Memphis Park. In an effort to beautify the city, a nonprofit development organization, Works Incorporated, partnered with MidtownMemphis.org and Memphis City Beautiful to clean up Washington Bottoms park. “We really are doing all of this to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Mississippi County town elects first African American mayor

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes were cast and history was made. A new mayor was elected in the City of Osceola. Joe Harris Jr. is now the mayor-elect of the city. He said a couple of things make this position special, the first being he is the first African American mayor to be elected in Osceola.
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic due to an ongoing investigation Monday morning. MPD is working an active scene at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. In a Tweet, MPD says a man has barricaded himself inside an RV. Traffic between Park Avenue and South Parkway East...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County calling on state to pick up its prison inmates

DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates. DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Parkway Village shooting injures four

UPDATE: A fourth victim was identified in this case after they arrived at the hospital via private vehicle. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating another shooting in Parkway Village Sunday morning. Two schools are within a few feet of where police say they have responded to multiple shootings. A couple of weeks ago, a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy