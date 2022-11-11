ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, OR

Brookings fuel tax headed to victory

The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

Despite the high fuel prices in Southern Oregon, voters in Brookings have voted to reinstate the city’s fuel tax. Through early voting, 60.22% of voters voted to continue the fuel tax while just under 40% voted against it.

The vote will also raise the city tax from 4 cents per gallon to 5 cents per gallon.

Voters countywide and in Brookings also voted to ban the sale psilocybin in their communities with both votes passing handily.

The initial count represented 57.65 percent of active registered voters with 11,045 ballots counted of 19,158.

Ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 will continue to be counted by the County Clerk Elections Divisions. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must be received by 8 pm on Election Day to be counted. All statements regarding the election are unofficial at this time.

Curry County, OR
