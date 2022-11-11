Hedenskog headed to victory in mayor's race; Morosky and Martin lead in city council race

In Brookings, many residents were keeping their eye on the mayoral race.

Early results showed Mayor incumbent Ron Hedenskog leading the three-person contest with 48 percent of the votes. Candice Michel came in second to Hedenskog with 27 percent of the votes – holding a small lead over Anthony Bond, who received 24 percent of the initial votes counted.

Hedenskog appears headed to victory after he was appointed to the mayor’s seat in 2021.

During the campaign, Hedenskog touted his experience on the city council and as mayor, which it appears most voters favored.

Brookings city council position 4 appeared to be the closest race with Michelle Morosky holding a 54 percent edge over Teresa Lawson’s 46 percent votes in the first count of ballots released.

In Brookings Council position 3, Andy Martin held a 62 percent edge over Diana Cooper’s 38 percent.