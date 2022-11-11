Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
Kremlin insists Kherson still belongs to Russia even as Zelenskyy pays a surprise visit to the newly retaken city
Ukraine retook Kherson from Russia last week, offering a new humiliation to Putin, who tried to claim the city as his own.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy visits Kherson as Ukraine races to restore power and water in liberated city
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
Turkish authorities blamed a Kurdish group active in Syria. Turkey views the group as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which it has been battling for decades.
Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Istanbul attack
Turkey on Monday accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack. Istiklal Avenue was previously targeted during a campaign of nationwide bombings in 2015-16 that were blamed mostly on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 2,000.
maritime-executive.com
African Industrial Company Launches a Pan-African Shipping Company
As the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement gains steam, African manufacturing is expected to grow while also creating new opportunities in commodities and industrial operations. As many African countries transition to develop indigenous industrial and agricultural production, it is also giving rise to a new demand for dedicated shipping companies to provide a full range of maritime and logistics services for the mining and industrial sectors.
Biden tells Xi US and China should manage differences to prevent competition from becoming conflict
President Biden on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said in their first in-person meeting since Biden took office that the two leaders should manage their differences. “As the leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United...
maritime-executive.com
Mozambique Exports its First LNG Cargo to Europe
After Russia’s war in Ukraine disrupted the global energy market, especially in Europe, new energy suppliers have steadily emerged to plug the demand gap. Particularly, African nations rich with hydrocarbons have seen intensified interest in their gas fields. On Sunday, Mozambique flagged off its first shipment of LNG destined...
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.” With a black charro hat on his head, dressed in the green El Tri jersey and carrying a Mexican flag with the letters of his native state of Chihuahua embroidered on the front, “Caramelo”...
Space Shuttle Challenger Parts Found By 'Bermuda Triangle' Documentary Crew
The Challenger blew up in 1986, killing all seven crew members, including a teacher who was set to become the first civilian in space.
maritime-executive.com
Nigerian Navy Takes Control of Seized VLCC Heroic Idun
The crew, owners and insurers of the VLCC Heroic Idun have lost their bid to keep the tanker out of the hands of the Nigerian military, which claims that the vessel unlawfully called at an offshore facility in the nation's EEZ. Under "armed duress," on Friday the crew moved the tanker from Bioko, Equatorial Guinea - where it was under arrest - back to Nigerian waters, where it has moored at the Bonny Offshore Terminal. The All India Seafarers' Union reports that seven Nigerian armed guards are stationed aboard the vessel and that the crew are being questioned.
maritime-executive.com
After Two Years of COVID Delays, Fast Ferry Finally Launches in Japan
Two years after it was delivered by Australia’s shipbuilder Austal in September 2020, the trimaran ferry Queen Beetle finally entered international service transporting passengers between Fukuoka in southwest Japan and Busan, South Korea. As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Japan-South Korea route has been...
maritime-executive.com
Missing the 1.5-Degree Target Might Tempt Would-Be Climate Engineers
But the risks of geoengineering are unknown and potentially hazardous. Nations meeting to advance action on climate change at COP27 in Egypt know we’re headed for dangerous climate impacts. The UN Environment Programme confirmed in its 2022 emissions gap report that there is no longer a ‘credible pathway’ to keep global warming below 1.5°C based on 2030 commitments. The report, titled The closing window, suggests that we may still have a shot at keeping warming to 2.0°C, but only if all countries fully meet their net-zero pledges. That’s far from guaranteed or likely given the lack of detail in those pledges. We’re already seeing extreme climate events annually—but even more dangerous impacts are locked in.
