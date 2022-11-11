ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen to appear on 3 episodes of ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

By Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News
The Boss is gearing up for a few late shifts.

Bruce Springsteen will be both the main and musical guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Monday through Wednesday on NBC.

It will be the first takeover and first musical performance for the 73-year-old Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Famer, though he’s been on the program twice before.

The string of appearances comes as Springsteen is promoting his new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive.”

He is set to debut four songs from the work, which he’s described as music from the “great American songbook of the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio recording, features covers of Diana Ross &amp; the Supremes’ “Someday We’ll Be Together,” The Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Rain” and Jerry Butler’s “Hey, Western Union Man.”

Springsteen, who’s won 20 Grammy Awards, will also make a pretaped appearance on Nov. 24, for a special Thanksgiving episode of “The Tonight Show.”

The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

