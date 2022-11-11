Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG One Captures a Nurburgring Record
After setting records with the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel took another shot at glory with the new Mercedes-AMG One. Topping at a whopping 210 mph, the AMG One completed one lap of the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring...
Autoweek.com
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Crush the Nürburgring
The Mercedes-AMG One laps the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a blistering 6:35.183. That makes the Mercedes-AMG One the quickest ever production road car around the 'Ring. The Mercedes-AMG One derives its powertrain from the dominant Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Jalopnik
At $40,000, Will This Updated 1993 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Up the Ante?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes-Benz SL600 wears AMG bodywork and wheels, but it’s what’s underneath that makes it interesting. Let’s see if the work put into this V12 cruiser will make it worth laying out some serious cash for its purchase. At a $4,995...
BBC And A24 Adapting Booker Prize Winner ‘Shuggie Bain’ As TV Series
The BBC and A24 are teaming for an adaptation of Douglas Stuart’s 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Snuggie Bain. A24 will produce the series for BBC One, with the project marking Stuart’s first television series. Deadline first revealed revealed news of the series back in December 2020, at which point Scott Free Productions was involved and director Stephen Daldry was in discussions to board the project. Set during the 1980s, Shuggie Bain is based around a mother-son relationship in working class Glasgow. The titular Shuggie’s mother Agnes believes herself to be a star but finds increasing solace in drink and drains away the family’s...
Top Speed
Audi Q8 E-Tron SUV Debuts As A Family Hauler With Nearly 500 Horsepower
Audi unveiled its first electric SUV, the E-Tron, in 2019, and while it was a capable performer, it had a limited driving range. So to make things right, Audi made an effort and launched the face-lifted E-Tron, which is now more efficient. However, with the 2023 update, the E-Tron has received a new nameplate and is now dubbed the Q8 E-Tron. Like the outgoing E-Tron, the new iteration will be available in both standard and Sportback body styles.
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
topgear.com
Video: the new Audi RS3 can actually do corners now
It's always had a firecracker engine, but now for the first time, the chassis can keep up. Watch it here. Audi's jumped-up A3 has finally got a chassis that can live up to its engine. It still has 394bhp, but now comes with a torque-splitting rear diff that gives the driver a say in the car's misbehaviour - perfect for Speed Week 2022...
Carscoops
Singer’s Porsche 911 Kent Commission Is Overflowing With Suave
This is the Kent commission, the latest custom project from Singer Vehicle Design and it shows that no matter how many cars Singer builds, we’ll never get sick of looking at them. The exterior of Singer’s Kent commission is painted in Graphite Gray that has been beautifully contrasted with...
topgear.com
Hydrogen HGVs that look like this could soon be on UK roads
Glasgow-based Hydrogen Vehicle Systems shows off a 5.5-tonne ‘technology demonstrator’. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is not an all-new hydrogen-powered lorry. Not quite, anyway. In fact, Glasgow-based manufacturer Hydrogen Vehicle Systems describes what you...
Comments / 0