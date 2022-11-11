ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe

By David Jones
fox8live.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 77

Jo Billiot
2d ago

I'm wondering what does her husband and vappies wife think of all the hours these 2 have spent together in the city owned apartment.... they're using this apartment as there lil honey comb hide out.

Reply(11)
13
tmtinagain
1d ago

folks make too many excuses for government officials being bad at their jobs! why! I wouldn't care if it was on their own time, but they are not! DO THE RIGHT THING PEOPLE! FIRE THEM ALL! STEALING, LYING, CHEATING, TO MANY WRONGS, MAKE ME THINK WHAT ELSE!

Reply(2)
5
ImSicAhDis
2d ago

Who cares really? .. other then miserable ppl with a vendetta against her? I don’t care for her to much but I’m not about to care about what two grown folks do behind closed doors.

Reply(16)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for 2 women reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two women who have been reported as missing. According to the police, Deondraneice Powell, 56, was last heard from on Nov. 8. Powell was reportedly scheduled to move to a new residence, but the location was found to be an empty lot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

No independent inquiry into NOPD cop tied to Mayor LaToya Cantrell

The Department of Justice’s civil rights consent decree monitor and the New Orleans Independent Police Monitor on Friday denied a request for an independent investigation into allegations of fraud and abuse of power by a NOPD officer with ties to Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Following a Wednesday story by Fox...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy