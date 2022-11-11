Read full article on original website
topgear.com
Polestar 2 BST edition 270 review: the nerdiest electric performance car?
‘BST’ doesn’t stand for anything. This isn’t the Bloody Swift Thing or the Battery Speed Teleporter. It’s actually a contraction of ‘Beast’, the nickname given to the one-off speedy Polestar 2 commissioned for the Goodwood Festival of Speed last year. So this a Polestar...
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chrysler/Dodge, Hyundai/Genesis, VW/Audi
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2021-2022 AUDI A8, A6 Allroad, E-TRON Quattro, 2022 S3, RSQ8, RS7, RS6 Avant, Q8, Q7, Q3, E-TRON Sportback Quattro, S5 Cabriolet, E-TRON GT, S5 Sportback, A7, A6, A5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet, A4, A4 Allroad, A3, S8, SQ7, SQ8, S6, and S4 vehicles. The infotainment main unit may become damaged internally when the vehicle is shut off, resulting in an inoperative rearview camera display the next time the vehicle is started. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."
topgear.com
The Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest ever production car around the Nürburgring
Holy heck, F1-engined road car sets a blistering time of 6m 35s. Take that, world. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Mercedes-AMG One is AMG's entry in the great pantheon of F1 cars for the road,...
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
topgear.com
Volkswagen ID4 Family Pro Performance - long term review
VW ID.4 vs Audi Q4 e-tron: same cars, different outcome?. Jack Rix: Mr Horrell, we meet again… outside the exact same coffee shop we did 18 months ago to compare Honda e and BMW i3. We really must get some new locations. Paul Horrell: Ah well, the coffee here's...
topgear.com
Honda Civic eHEV - long term review
Is the Honda Civic eHEV hatchback good enough to fend off crossovers and SUVs?. No, wait. The new Honda Civic IS interesting, actually – to more people than just existing Civic owners thinking they’re due a lungful of New Car Smell. Look at the state of family hatchbacks...
2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition: Price, Features, and Value
VW unveiled the 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition to celebrate the zippy hatchback's four decades in the United States. But is this model worth the extra $3,000? The post 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition: Price, Features, and Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
Volkswagen Builds Motorized Office Chair Inspired By The ID.Buzz
Volkswagen Norway has designed what is, quite possibly, the best chair we've ever seen. It may look like an office chair from the future, but this nifty creation has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles. Powered by an electric motor, this brilliant motorized office...
topgear.com
New Toyota GR86 and the affordable fun road trip: listen to the TG Podcast now
Four sub £30k cars, £300 for food, bed and fuel and a very wet Wales to play in. Find out what really happened on the affordable fun road trip. Plus Chris Harris on the new GT3 RS and why Ford killed the Fiesta.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy
Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
topgear.com
Mercedes-AMG working on city car with 1992’s title-winning DTM engine
AMG reveals it’s been prepping a 367bhp, 9,500rpm urban runaround for 30 years. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Mercedes-AMG has been secretly building a motorsport-inspired city car featuring...
topgear.com
Jaguar F-Pace SVR - long-term review
Can the F-Pace SVR win over a Jaguar non-believer?. This might sound strange coming from a Brit – because the internet often seems convinced that all Brits always favour British cars lest we be locked in the Tower of London – but I’ve never really ‘got’ Jaguar.
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
topgear.com
Watch Stig take an 847bhp modified Mustang around the Top Gear track
But can this CS850R whine its way around Stig's playground faster than other modded Mustangs? Find out now. The Top Gear test track has played host to multiple fast, modified Mustangs in the past, and this one is now officially the fastest. It’s the CS850R, Clive Sutton’s upgraded version of its already upgraded Ford Mustang (the CS850GT) and it has been optimised, just like The Stig, for track driving.
