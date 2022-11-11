Read full article on original website
msn.com
McLaren Is Developing An Electirc Sports Sedan, But Electrification Isn't Upcoming For Its Supercars
It has been known for quite some time that the English sports car manufacturer McLaren is working on its own SUV model. This model is to be powered purely by electricity and could be launched on the market in 2026. Now McLaren could expand its portfolio once again with an electric sports sedan that is to be positioned against the successful Porsche Taycan. In return, however, a purely electric super sports car remains ruled out for the time being.
topgear.com
Mercedes-AMG working on city car with 1992’s title-winning DTM engine
AMG reveals it’s been prepping a 367bhp, 9,500rpm urban runaround for 30 years. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Mercedes-AMG has been secretly building a motorsport-inspired city car featuring...
Top Speed
This New Aston Martin Superbike Is Mean, Green, And As Fast As An F1 Car
Aston Martin is like the James Bond of the car world. Hard to get hold of, costly, and does some crazy things now and then. One of these crazy things happened in 2019 when the luxury carmaker joined hands with luxury bikemaker Brough Superior to introduce the AMB 001 superbike inspired by the Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar. For 2023, Aston Martin is adding another bonkers thing to its tally, as it has introduced the AMB 001 Pro track-only superbike - a spruced-up version of the sold-out AMB 001.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
topgear.com
The Mercedes-AMG One is the fastest ever production car around the Nürburgring
Holy heck, F1-engined road car sets a blistering time of 6m 35s. Take that, world. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Mercedes-AMG One is AMG's entry in the great pantheon of F1 cars for the road,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
topgear.com
This Mercedes 560 SEL AMG is absolutely brilliant and up for sale
Aren't classic AMGs just the best? This original 560 is big, brutish and up for auction... if you have many dollars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. AMG is an absolute juggernaut these days. It’s the performance...
MotorTrend Magazine
This ’63 Corvette Grand Sport Replica Has Looks That Could Thrill
Was the Chevy Corvette C2 Grand Sport the meanest 'Vette that ever drove? We'll entertain other suggestions, but it's hard to argue with howitzer-caliber side pipes, glassed-in open headlights, a screaming 6.2-liter V-8, and enough scoops and vents to make a wind tunnel blush. The five known originals were hard-charging purebred race cars—and they're unobtanium even for collectors with enough cash to make a pass at 'em. That's why the market for quality lookalikes is strong enough that folks have been making Grand Sport replicas for decades.
Top Speed
2023 MINI Cooper S Clubman Review: A Boutique Crossover Alternative?
The MINI brand doesn’t break down its car sales by model but sufficed to say the Clubman is bringing up the rear. The higher-riding, SUV-styled Countryman has relegated the Clubman to ultra-niche status, and as such MINI is expected to end production in 2024. But for iconoclasts the Clubman is quite possibly the perfect foil to automotive conformity and this new special edition cements its individuality.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
topgear.com
New Toyota GR86 and the affordable fun road trip: listen to the TG Podcast now
Four sub £30k cars, £300 for food, bed and fuel and a very wet Wales to play in. Find out what really happened on the affordable fun road trip. Plus Chris Harris on the new GT3 RS and why Ford killed the Fiesta.
topgear.com
The best performance cars of 2022 tested on track: TG's Speed Week
Part two of our video series documenting an epic showdown. With the epic £500k Autobahn road trip successfully navigated, its now time to see what these Speed Week contenders are like on track. And where better than Autodrom Most? A circuit located in the western end of the Czech...
These Cars Might Be Beyond Saving…
Everybody has seen some pretty funky looking cars before but nothing compares to the absolute mental gymnastics that are guys trying to justify purchasing some down right destroyed automobiles. Take Dennis Collins for example, a man who has bought some of the most stunning automobiles in the country. His highly admirable enthusiasm for cars is something we should all aspire to but it can often blind him as it does all of us from time to time.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
topgear.com
Jaguar F-Pace SVR - long-term review
Can the F-Pace SVR win over a Jaguar non-believer?. This might sound strange coming from a Brit – because the internet often seems convinced that all Brits always favour British cars lest we be locked in the Tower of London – but I’ve never really ‘got’ Jaguar.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
