Cal fires offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and OL coach
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
The early signing period is underway. And other top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national college basketball stories.
Navy at UCF: Xavier Arline or Maasai Maynor starts at QB?
With Xavier Arline injured versus Notre Dame, which Navy quarterback does UCF prepare for?
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
