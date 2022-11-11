BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure on Sunday with the Bears on a six-game losing streak. The Bears (3-7) rank near the bottom of the Pac-12 in total offense (5.42 yards per play), rushing (3.40 yards per carry) and scoring (23.2 points per game).

