Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Bills QB Josh Allen comments on 'horrendous' second half in OT loss to Vikings
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday due mainly to a fumble by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. The fumble, Allen's third of the game, cost the Bills a surefire. Following the loss, a dejected Allen...
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023
The defense has terribly regressed. Its play-calling has been questionable at best. And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill. While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash. It...
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Raiders owner makes clear statement about HC Josh McDaniels’ status
The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed. Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing...
Watch: Raiders QB Derek Carr driven to tears after loss to Colts
Following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr's frustration brought him to tears. Carr bared his soul when discussing with the media what he and his teammates go through each week to play on Sundays. "I'm just pissed off about some of...
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
