Arizona State

Yardbarker

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
Yardbarker

Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles

On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023

The defense has terribly regressed. Its play-calling has been questionable at best. And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill. While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash. It...
BROWNS, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders owner makes clear statement about HC Josh McDaniels’ status

The Las Vegas Raiders’ awful season has raised questions in some circles about the immediate future of first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. Owner Mark Davis, however, is trying to put that speculation to bed. Davis gave McDaniels a firm vote of confidence Monday despite the team’s 2-7 start, arguing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE

