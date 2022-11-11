Read full article on original website
RideApart
2023 BMW R 1250 RS Adds Standard Traction Control And LED Turn Signals
On November 10, 2022, BMW released details about the 2023 R 1250 RS, which gets some modest updates for the new year. While the engine and chassis remain the same, new standard rider aids, LED turn indicators, and a new ECO riding mode now come standard on this machine. There are new colors and additional options to consider, as well, so let’s dive in.
topgear.com
The founder of autonomous driving firm Luminar drives… a McLaren Elva
And he reckons autonomous tech can make supercars MORE fun. Driving for pleasure is saved!. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Few phrases fill the average petrolhead with more dread than ‘autonomous driving’. Especially as the future of driving for the sheer thrill of it is already under threat with electrification eroding away at manuals, lightness and noise all at once.
teslarati.com
Volvo continues rapid electrification with new electric 7 seater, the EX90
Volvo has unveiled its next electric vehicle offering, a full-sized 7-seater SUV, the Volvo EX90. Volvo had three clear focuses with their newest electric vehicle; internal capacity, safety, and sustainability. The Volvo EX90 seats 7, uses a suite of new safety features, and employs a laundry list of recycled materials throughout the vehicle. With success on these fronts and in a market with low competition (7-seater electric vehicles), Volvo might have created an enticing offering at just the right time.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger
While this looks like a restomod 1968 Charger, it is much more than that. The post Get a New 1968 Dodge Charger Based on the 2022 Challenger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
BMW is now doing ‘mixed reality’ driving experiences
Driving M cars... wearing VR goggles. Yeah, this can only go well. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, as much as this driver’s eyes might be deceiving them – this is...
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
topgear.com
New Toyota GR86 and the affordable fun road trip: listen to the TG Podcast now
Four sub £30k cars, £300 for food, bed and fuel and a very wet Wales to play in. Find out what really happened on the affordable fun road trip. Plus Chris Harris on the new GT3 RS and why Ford killed the Fiesta.
topgear.com
Volvo is going after Gen Z with this small electric SUV
The Swedish firm wants to appeal to younger Gen Z buyers for the first time, and phase one is this small electric crossover. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. ‘Volvo is going to reveal the small electric...
Carscoops
Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures
French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
