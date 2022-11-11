ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RideApart

2023 BMW R 1250 RS Adds Standard Traction Control And LED Turn Signals

On November 10, 2022, BMW released details about the 2023 R 1250 RS, which gets some modest updates for the new year. While the engine and chassis remain the same, new standard rider aids, LED turn indicators, and a new ECO riding mode now come standard on this machine. There are new colors and additional options to consider, as well, so let’s dive in.
topgear.com

The founder of autonomous driving firm Luminar drives… a McLaren Elva

And he reckons autonomous tech can make supercars MORE fun. Driving for pleasure is saved!. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Few phrases fill the average petrolhead with more dread than ‘autonomous driving’. Especially as the future of driving for the sheer thrill of it is already under threat with electrification eroding away at manuals, lightness and noise all at once.
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

Volvo continues rapid electrification with new electric 7 seater, the EX90

Volvo has unveiled its next electric vehicle offering, a full-sized 7-seater SUV, the Volvo EX90. Volvo had three clear focuses with their newest electric vehicle; internal capacity, safety, and sustainability. The Volvo EX90 seats 7, uses a suite of new safety features, and employs a laundry list of recycled materials throughout the vehicle. With success on these fronts and in a market with low competition (7-seater electric vehicles), Volvo might have created an enticing offering at just the right time.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
topgear.com

BMW is now doing ‘mixed reality’ driving experiences

Driving M cars... wearing VR goggles. Yeah, this can only go well. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, as much as this driver’s eyes might be deceiving them – this is...
topgear.com

Volvo is going after Gen Z with this small electric SUV

The Swedish firm wants to appeal to younger Gen Z buyers for the first time, and phase one is this small electric crossover. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. ‘Volvo is going to reveal the small electric...
Carscoops

Kilow’s Minimalist Jeep Willys-Aping EV Is Meant For Urban And Off-Road Adventures

French startup Kilow has attended the Paris motor show with its first creation: La Bagnole. The name translates roughly to “jalopy,” which gets at the spirit of this self-deprecating, fun-loving, two-seater, EV. The small Jeep Willys-like off-roader was created with the view that less is better. It, therefore,...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list

Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.

