ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
FOX Sports

Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason

The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season. The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors

The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy