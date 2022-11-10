Read full article on original website
Related
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers Rookie Christian Watson
Have a day, Christian Watson. The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver has three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Watson, a second-round pick, has four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers rookie is finally breaking out and the fan base is loving it. So,...
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
Yardbarker
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Get Fired Today
Cleveland Browns fans have had enough. The Browns are getting run over by the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. It's Miami 24, Cleveland 7 early in the third quarter. Browns fans want defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be gone. "Joe Woods STINKS. Get rid of this guy already. Completely gashed week...
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
FOX Sports
Colts will look for permanent head coach in offseason
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Jeff Saturday as head coach is still reverberating through the NFL world, but that doesn't mean Saturday is guaranteed the head coaching job after this season. The Colts (3-5-1) are still planning to conduct "a very extensive search...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers have started 2-10 this season, and there's no doubt that they are a poor team overall. Though their defense has improved since last season under coach Darvin Ham, their offense has gotten worse. After last season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Lakers needed to...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event
LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors
The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
Comments / 0