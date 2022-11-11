Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Marathon bringing thousands of athletes to Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of athletes are expected to turn out this weekend for marathons in Wilmington. A half marathon, 10K and 5K will take place Sunday as part of the 24th annual event, making it one of the oldest half marathons in the south. Participants are expected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Small Business Festival comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A festival celebrating North Carolina small businesses comes to downtown Wilmington at Waterline Brewing Company. The event will have local food trucks, live music, and plenty of NC local vendors. The festival takes places this Sunday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. The festival is free to the public.
heidibillottofood.com
The Jacksonville NC International Food Trail
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW presents Global Entrepreneurship Week
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW) — UNCW and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will present Global Entrepreneurship Week Wilmington, Nov. 12-20, featuring a variety of speakers and events that celebrate and empower entrepreneurs. GEW Wilmington is part of a larger global effort with 200 countries and 10 million people participating.
luminanews.com
Seahawks Pick Up First Win of New Season
Wilmington, NC – Sophomore guard Trazarien White’s 17 points anchored four Seahawks in double-figures to help UNCW crush NCAA Division II Allen, 104-55, in the men’s basketball home opener on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who shot 59.7 percent (43-of-72), evened their record at 1-1...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Seahawks eclipse a century against Allen in first win of 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW got its first win of the season Friday at home against D2 Allen 104-55. The lead only grew throughout the game as the Seahawks forced 19 turnovers for 26 points. Notable offensive performers were Trazarien White, who scored 17 off 10 field goal attempts...
luminanews.com
Seahawks Men’s Basketball Home Opener
Wilmington, NC – Following a solid performance in the season opener at No. 1 North Carolina, the UNCW men’s basketball team returns to Trask Coliseum tonight to entertain NCAA Division II Allen in the home opener. The Seahawks and Yellow Jackets will tip at 7 p.m. in a...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket. The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington. Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot...
luminanews.com
Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced
Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Wreaths of Honor’ recognizing veterans with Battleship display
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina is giving veterans and active military the chance to be honored with a display on the Ship. This is the first Wreaths of Honor program being offered by the group. Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
As the country’s first World War II Heritage City, Wilmington is home to thousands of military families. On this Veterans Day, those who served our nation can salute each other. |. Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
5th Annual Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a way to honor, remember and recognize veterans, including those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The celebration brought the community together, to show their appreciation. Marching Band members from Ashleigh High School felt privileged to march in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deals being offered to Veterans around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several locations around the Cape Fear are offering discounts and freebies to Veterans on Friday. Academy Sports is offering a ten percent discount online or in-store. Applebee’s is giving Veterans a free meal from a select menu, including a variety of items. Buffalo Wild...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
