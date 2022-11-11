Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Johnson City Press
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Johnson City Press
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Johnson City Press
Revival brief
Jonesborough Baptist Church, 1030 Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough, will hold a revival Nov. 14-18 beginning at 7 each night. The theme will be “Revive Us Again,” and the special guest will be Brother Davy Shelton. Pastor Dr. Randy Robbins and the congregation invite the public to attend.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers trying to break, and make, history
History says Science Hill will have trouble against Knox Farragut on Friday night. But the Hilltoppers also have a chance to make history.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett remembered by men who tried cases with him
ELIZABETHTON — One of the most gifted and most colorful lawyers in the region is being remembered this week. David Crockett died on Tuesday at the age of 80. Crockett served as both prosecutor and as a defense attorney in the 1st Judicial District of Tennessee for half a century. He also served as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
wcyb.com
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center announces spring classes
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between high schools in the county every year, and for 2022 the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event, attended by the student body, was the first time the school’s...
Johnson City Press
Lee County residents mobilizing against rezoning request
DRYDEN – Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Room 208 in the County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request. According to a public notice from the commission,
Johnson City Press
The Encounter's H.O.P.E. for Christmas event set for Sunday
KINGSPORT — Christmas is often called the season of giving, and no event better exemplifies this spirit than The Encounter’s H.O.P.E. for Christmas Holiday Fashion Production. The show was first created last year in a joint effort by Ethel Smawley, owner of The Encounter, and Stella Robinette, founder...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission will consider a $5 per hour pay increase for sheriff's department
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21. The Budget Committee has been debating...
Johnson City Press
Moon orbits Farragut for six touchdowns in 40-19 win
When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market
Despite the rain, the first day of Jonesborough’s 40th annual Made Around Here Market seemed to be a success. After all, this year the event had more than 100 vendors — the most it’s ever had. But if you missed day one, local makers, artists and artisans will be back at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history
There was a bomb threat made at a school in White Pine, according to officials with the White Pine Police Department. ‘Hearing’ Lauren’s story: Deaf UT grad student up for national award. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lauren Harris, a deaf audiology student, is up for a national award...
Johnson City Press
Letters: Should Washington County take bitcoin miner to court?
With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers if they thought Washington County should continue to pursue litigation against Red Dog Technologies and BrightRidge, partners in a cryptocurrency mining operation in Limestone. Here are some of the responses we received. Send them packing.
