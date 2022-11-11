Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge To Open on Friday, November 18th in Bethesda
Back in August we let you know that La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and others. The restaurant has now set an opening date, sharing on social media that it’ll be open on Friday, November 18th.
mocoshow.com
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens Opens on November 18
Garden of Lights officially opens on November 18th and runs until January 1 (closed Nov. 21-24 and Dec. 24-25), 5-pm9:30 p.m. Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton (video preview below). Garden of Lights display transforms Brookside Gardens into a dazzling winter wonderland. The one-half mile outdoor exhibit features one-of-a-kind light...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
theburn.com
Lululemon opening next week at One Loudoun in Ashburn
It’s the day many shoppers in Loudoun County thought would never happen — the opening of the area’s very own Lululemon store. But now we have the official start date for the new store in Ashburn. According to the folks at One Loudoun, the athletic clothing retailer...
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
popville.com
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
Washingtonian.com
Close Out 2022 with a New Townhome in Bethesda
Welcome to The Townes at Grosvenor Place. Carefully constructed by award-winning developer, Madison Homes, this brand-new townhome in North Bethesda features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms plus 2 half-bathrooms, a private rooftop terrace, and two car garage parking. The main level is bathed in sunlight with floor-to-ceiling windows and a...
mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
tysonsreporter.com
Two ways to experience Loudoun County luxury living
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential has two new home communities that offer the Loudoun County lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. Waterford Manor in Leesburg offers high-end 3+ acre estate homes nestled in the...
storereporter.com
Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried
Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
Washingtonian.com
This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets
Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
tmpresale.com
Wheel Of Fortune Live!s show in Charles Town, WV Feb 18th, 2023 – presale password
The Wheel Of Fortune Live! pre-sale code has finally been posted! This is your best chance to get tickets for Wheel Of Fortune Live! before they go on sale. Be kind to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often will you have the chance to score Wheel Of Fortune Live! tickets during a presale like this one?
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
macaronikid.com
Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area
Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
