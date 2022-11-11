ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Four States High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

Missouri Scores: Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals) Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals) Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals) Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished […]
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season

The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy