Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
KC church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
FOX2now.com
Soccer fever sweeping St. Louis ahead of World Cup, first game at CITYPARK
Soccer mania is all around St. Louis right now as the city prepares for the first game at CITYPARK this week. Soccer fever sweeping St. Louis ahead of World Cup, …. Soccer mania is all around St. Louis right now as the city prepares for the first game at CITYPARK this week.
Eric Schmitt pays $75,000 for ad during Chiefs game to close out Missouri Senate race
On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in a game essential to both teams’ hopes to enter the NFL playoffs with the best record in their conference. With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is targeting the enormous hometown...
Missouri US House election results: Mark Alford, Emanuel Cleaver win KC area seats
Republican Mark Alford, a former longtime TV news anchor in Kansas City, is headed to Congress, keeping Missouri’s 4th Congressional District under staunch conservative control. Alford’s landslide victory Tuesday ensured the Kansas City metro area in Missouri retains its current partisan makeup in the House, with one Democrat and...
Four States High School Football Playoffs Final Scores
Missouri Scores: Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals) Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals) Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals) Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished […]
KCTV 5
Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Emporia gazette.com
Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season
The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
Comments / 0