The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO