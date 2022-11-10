ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Red Wave's Las Vegas weekend ends with Raiders heartbreaker

Just 38 hours after Fresno State walked off the turf at Allegiant Stadium with a 37-30 win over UNLV, former Bulldog stars Derek Carr and Davante Adams took the field with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts. With a contingent of Red Wavers in the stadium, Carr and Adams had their moments but fell 25-20.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Modesto beats Fresno City to win CVC title

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a lot of ways, Fresno State and Fresno City College have had seasons this year that mirror each other. Both teams began the year with one win in their first four games, both teams have dealt with injuries (including to their starting quarterbacks) and both teams entered this weekend on […]
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Hanford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bakersfield Christian High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley. That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county. For the families, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The bands hoping to win at the Central Valley Music Awards

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley. “It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, […]
OROSI, CA
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA.com

These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition

Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide. Michelin, a French tire company, created the original guidebook as a way to help drivers find good spots to eat along road trips. These days, the restaurants that receive Michelin recognition are usually worth a special trip in and of themselves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Cal Turf has a beautiful vision for your drab yard

California Turf and Landscaping provides creative solutions to outdoor living. Their friendly staff has creatives that can transform any space and they have relationships with trades from every sector to get your job done hassle-free. Check out what they did with this outdoor entertaining space at a home in Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
FRESNO, CA
