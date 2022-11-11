Read full article on original website
Good News: Clever kid finds an unusual way to talk to his deployed dad
Samson Ramirez of Colorado Springs, Colorado, records daily messages to his deployed Army dad on a home security camera.
Kirill Stremousov: rise, fall and death of Russia-installed Kherson official
Kirill Stremousov was in the mood for a chat. A political marginal on the fringes of society just six months ago, he was clearly relishing the newfound attention he was receiving as the public face of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s Kherson region. “I am on a constant high,”...
Zelenskiy visits recaptured Kherson, says hundreds of Russian war crimes documented
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday visited the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, the biggest prize yet won by Ukrainian forces, where he has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes before they fled last week.
Turkey detains Syrian suspect in bombing that killed 6
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police said Monday that they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others. Sunday’s explosion occurred on...
