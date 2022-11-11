Read full article on original website
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Star Parker: Goodbye affirmative action, hello dignity
The Supreme Court just heard arguments in the case Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. It’s about affirmative action — universities using race and ethnicity in their admissions policies. Students for Fair Admissions argues that both universities violate the U.S. Constitution in their discriminatory admissions policies. They discriminate against Asian Americans in favor of whites, Blacks and Hispanics and unlawfully...
Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'
A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
Biden Department of Education official claims 'school discipline' is 'racist,' blames 'whiteness'
FIRST ON FOX – A Biden Department of Education official has claimed that "school discipline" is part of a "racist system," blaming so-called "whiteness," while she worked for a left-wing education organization, Fox News Digital found. Kayla Patrick has worked at the DOE's Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy...
What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action
Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
Opinion: "Karen," the Privileged White Woman of America
Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”
Washington Examiner
College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows
It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
WSET
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy
Nothing blinds you more than hate and fear, the two traits that best describe white supremacy. The post Hate In America: The Many Faces Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
The dangerous paradox of the religious polarization of American politics
A key factor driving political polarization in the United States today is religion — not what religion you are, but how religious you are. Here’s the paradox: Americans have been losing their religion for years. The Pew Research Center reports that “the country has been growing less religious...
MSNBC
Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence
One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
19thnews.org
The Supreme Court’s multiracial women justices clap back at challenges to affirmative action in colleges
Monday’s oral arguments in two Supreme Court cases over the future of affirmative action at public and private universities highlighted a confluence of big moments for three of the court’s women justices. This October session is the first time the liberal side of the court is represented by all women, each of whom has held a position in government as a historic first.
Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius
As I write this, the polls have been open for about an hour and a half for our biennial "courtesy flush." Although there will probably be some residue floating in the bowl after the polls close and they count the ballots, I suspect neither side will be entirely happy (as usual).
Washington Examiner
Poll shows hiring managers discriminating against white men
It must be all that white privilege going around the country, but a recent survey showed that 1 in 6 hiring managers was asked not to hire white males. That's the discriminatory behavior implemented in companies throughout the country, according to data from ResumeBuilder. It's obviously discriminatory and violates federal laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. However, such a report won't receive widespread media scrutiny or the attention of politicians because, well, it is white males who are being discriminated against.
