Fox News

Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Star Parker: Goodbye affirmative action, hello dignity

The Supreme Court just heard arguments in the case Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. It’s about affirmative action — universities using race and ethnicity in their admissions policies. Students for Fair Admissions argues that both universities violate the U.S. Constitution in their discriminatory admissions policies. They discriminate against Asian Americans in favor of whites, Blacks and Hispanics and unlawfully...
Fox News

Georgetown Law professor sounds off on affirmative action cases, top students 'getting waitlisted'

A Georgetown University Health Law professor explained in a new interview why he sides with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on affirmative action. During oral arguments last week involving race-based admissions policies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), Thomas asked state Solicitor General Ryan Park to explain the educational benefit to considering race as a factor in college admissions. Park said that in studies involving stock trading results, "racially diverse groups of people… perform at a higher level."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Conversation U.S.

What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads

Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Washington Examiner

College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows

It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
MSNBC

Christian nationalism is a racist, ahistorical ideology of violence

One of the longest-standing principles of American democracy — the separation of church and state— is under attack by people embracing Christian nationalism. That ideology says that the U.S. is and should remain a Christian nation and that Christianity should be prioritized by the state. Even when it is not stated, Christian nationalism implicitly calls for the U.S. to be a white Christian nation.
GEORGIA STATE
19thnews.org

The Supreme Court’s multiracial women justices clap back at challenges to affirmative action in colleges

Monday’s oral arguments in two Supreme Court cases over the future of affirmative action at public and private universities highlighted a confluence of big moments for three of the court’s women justices. This October session is the first time the liberal side of the court is represented by all women, each of whom has held a position in government as a historic first.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius

As I write this, the polls have been open for about an hour and a half for our biennial "courtesy flush." Although there will probably be some residue floating in the bowl after the polls close and they count the ballots, I suspect neither side will be entirely happy (as usual).
Washington Examiner

Poll shows hiring managers discriminating against white men

It must be all that white privilege going around the country, but a recent survey showed that 1 in 6 hiring managers was asked not to hire white males. That's the discriminatory behavior implemented in companies throughout the country, according to data from ResumeBuilder. It's obviously discriminatory and violates federal laws, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. However, such a report won't receive widespread media scrutiny or the attention of politicians because, well, it is white males who are being discriminated against.

