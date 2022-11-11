SAWDUST STORIES: Measuring gratitude

Tuesday’s rain began shortly after nightfall as a much welcomed and mild mist. But by the time I had crawled into bed, that mist intensified into a steady rhythm off the metal roofing of our house.

I love this sound as much as the crashing surf of Lake Superior or the call of a barred owl. Ensconced beneath warm blankets, bedside lamp aglow, book in hand, I closed my eyes as fingers of rain drummed overhead. Overnight, I will be pleasantly interrupted from sleep at least twice as the rain-rhythm and wind-noise ebbed and flowed, stirring the natural question, “I wonder how much rain we’re getting?”

Gradually, I closed my eyes again, grateful for the water just then pounding our roof, matriculating into gutters, only to run down the south-facing slope of our backyard to a join an ephemeral stream that in turns feeds Pine Creek — a tributary of Lowes Creek — before joining the Chippewa River, and then the Mississippi, all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. To learn one’s watershed, and the path of a raindrop, is to better understand one’s citizenship on this blue planet. All that is needed is a decent topographic map which should be displayed prominently in the home, as important as any family portrait.

So, it was this morning that after children were shuffled off to school, I walked into the backyard and consulted our rain gauge. There, inside the narrow transparent confines of our gauge, sloshed an inch and a half of rain that I poured onto the grass before returning to our kitchen to enjoy my first cup of coffee.

The model of rain gauge I favor isn’t anything ornate or expensive. More or less a plastic tube staked into the ground, capable of measuring a bit more than six inches of precipitation at a time and retailing in the ballpark of about five dollars. If the rain gauge is trampled by kids and the plastic broken — no big deal.

If I accidentally forget to retire the rain gauge before December’s intense cold arrives and the plastic cracks — no big deal. About every other spring I find myself wandering the aisles of a hardware store, shopping for a replacement.

A few years ago, our rain gauge broke, and after every vernal storm that passed through, I’d text our neighbor Dave, “How much rain in your gauge?” I liked texting Dave for my morning weather report because I knew he must have been politely thinking, “Well, why don’t you buy yourself your own rain gauge? I’m not your meteorologist.” But why buy my own when I have Dave? Our text-dialogues about the rain weren’t that different that making small-talk at the gas station or waiting for a cup of coffee at a favored café.

Rain was as good an excuse to bother Dave as borrowing a tool or harassing him about the Minnesota Vikings. The same small dialogues play out with my mom and in-laws, all of whom live in the Putnam Heights neighborhood. “How much rain did you get?” Then predictable follow-up observations, “I heard they got three inches down in Strum.” Or, “We sure needed it.” Or, “I’m surprised you got that much less than us.”

I think of a rain gauge much like a diary, or an almanac. A simple daily observation that leads to greater meditations on weather, climate, agriculture, community, watersheds and the fragility of aquifers. Even the act of pulling our rain gauge free from the lawn demonstrates larger patterns in our weather. If west-central Wisconsin has suffered a particularly dry summer, as we recently did, the soil is chalky and hard, the grass sharp and brittle. At first, the rain gauge is difficult to pull out and up. Later, the act of re-situating the gauge will be awkward; I don’t want to force cheap Chinese plastic into unforgivingly parched Wisconsin ground. But if the soil is well-hydrated, dark and soft, those actions are inviting.

The differences in rainfall from our home near Cleghorn and my mom’s home off Hamilton Avenue are oftentimes surprising. Though our houses are separated by less than 10 miles in distance, our respective rain gauges occasionally display rainfall differences in the inches. In this way, we experience the fickleness of nature, of weather. That two nearby locations might receive totally different quantities of precipitation, too much or too little, just right or not enough, barely any or nothing at all. Each inch of this planet experiences the vagaries and blessings of weather, climate and time in profoundly unique ways, just as we as human beings do. Sometimes, there is no rhyme or reason. A cloud, it seems to me, abides by a confounding logic.

I cannot claim to know how best to teach our children that this planet we call home, that this region of our country we are so proud of, is worth monitoring, celebrating and protecting. How can I impart such values when the allure of Netflix and cell phones and laptops is so immediate, so sexy, so shallow and facile? What does it mean when we raise children who don’t take stock of the rain that nourishes the land and plants we so depend on? What does it mean when water is a commodity to be bought off store’s shelf, with as much fanfare as a bag of candy or a box of lightbulbs?

I don’t know that a rain gauge can build an environmental ethic, an awareness of place and nature, but it can’t hurt. There, jutting out of the grass in our backyard, is a reminder of much larger concerns that, increasingly, every human on this planet will be contending with.

I do know this — to measure rain is to measure my gratitude.