Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska versus Wisconsin
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 12 home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 19. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air on ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss to the No....
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
1011now.com
Nebraska college football scores (Sat. Nov. 12)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 8 Nebraska teams played their final regular season games of the 2022 season today. Here’s how they did:
1011now.com
Huskers roll past Huskies, 79-48
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got a team-high 20 points from Allison Weidner on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. Weidner, a sophomore from Humphrey, Neb., added seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes of play.
1011now.com
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has now swept its last five home matches in conference play. Nebraska’s defense had a strong showing, holding Iowa to just 17 kills in the match, tied for the fewest by a Husker opponent this season. The Hawkeyes finished with a -.070 hitting percentage, the lowest hitting percentage by a Husker opponent since 2013 and the best defensive effort by the Huskers in Big Ten play since joining the conference in 2011.Meanwhile, the Huskers hit .305, led by 25 assists from Nicklin Hames.
1011now.com
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two...
1011now.com
Huskers face off against the Wolverines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska heads on the road on Saturday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The battle between two of college football’s most tradition-rich programs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time in Ann Arbor (2:30 p.m. CT) with television coverage on ABC.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
Feature photo: Prep and Gretna players shake hands before a Class A semifinal playoff game on Friday in Gretna. The Dragons dominated a 36-14 game and is back in the finals looking for back-to-back championships. (Mike Sautter Twitter) By Nathan Charles How could it get any better than ...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
247Sports
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations
Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
1011now.com
Sports Overtime - Fri, Nov. 11
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 12 of the 2022 High School football season and the NSAA State Semifinals are underway. Eddie Messel is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area. Aurora 40, Boone Central 19. Bennington 23, Waverly 7.
WOWT
High school football semifinals: Gretna knocks off Creighton Prep to return to Class A final
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teams punched their tickets to the state championship tonight. In Class A and B, it will be a battle of the top two teams, as the number one and two seeds prevailed in their semifinal match ups. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action. Grand...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska native makes a career out of big wave photography
Omaha doesn’t give photographer Isaiah “Frosty” Niemann access to the oceans where he captures dramatic images of huge waves and the surfers who ride them. So when he’s here, he takes wedding photos or family portraits. But when clients hire him to photograph and film them...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly with some light snow Monday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little extra sunshine today helped temperatures to warm a few degrees over yesterday despite the frigid start. Highs climbed into the middle 30s around the metro. Yes warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for this time of year. Clouds thickening up this evening will keep us from getting quite as cold tonight, temperatures hold steady in the low 30s through much of the evening. We should slowly drop into the upper 20s by early Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
WarHorse Omaha casino licensing approved
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday by Ho-Chunk Inc. that WarHorse Gaming was issued a second license for a location in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission issued WarHorse the license on Tuesday, securing a future for WarHorse Omaha. “This is a massive step forward,” said Lance Morgan,...
