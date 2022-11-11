Read full article on original website
WITN
Day one of the annual NC Senior Games finals brings community together in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The lovely sound of basketballs being dribbled, and sweet bank shots being made are some of the things you’ll see and hear this weekend at the 29th annual North Carolina Senior Games State Basketball Finals at the ECU Student Rec Center. The three-on-three tournament features 43...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
footballscoop.com
Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference
The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
East Forsyth downs Mount Tabor; advances to third round of 4-A playoffs
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – It’s on to the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A state playoffs for the East Forsyth Eagles. East, the No. 4 seed in the West, beat visiting Mount Tabor, the No. 20 seed, 42-0 on Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night because of the remnants of Hurricane ...
Mount Airy News
Cardinals survive and advance
Folger Boaz (2) looks for a hole created by Gavin Atkins (56) and the Cardinal offensive line. Cardinal Hatcher Hamm (6) barrels through the Hendersonville line and brings the running back down for a loss. JR Willoughby Photography. East Surry’s Kyle Zinn (11) intercepts the Hendersonville quarterback on the Bearcats’...
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
WITN
ENC holds events in honor of Veterans Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County Veterans...
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
WITN
Veterans Day celebrated in Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 11th ring of the bell of peace signifies the end of World War I and the peace it brought more than 100 years ago. Now, on the 11th day of November, at 11 am Veterans Day is celebrated all over the country. For Winterville, celebrating...
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
piratemedia1.com
College of Nursing ranked No. 4 nursing program in NC
The East Carolina University College of Nursing has been ranked as the No. 4 nursing school in North Carolina for 2023 by registerednursing.org. Out of the 82 nursing programs offered in the state, ECU’s College of Nursing, according to the website, ranked near the top in average scores on the National Council Licensure Examination, the exam all nurses in the country must pass to begin their work.
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
WITN
NEW INFO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have released more information on a deadly pedestrian accident Thursday night. The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. Police said 49-year-old Lamar Gaddet was in the roadway when he was hit by a...
WITN
Phillip's First Alert 1113
Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is found...
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine and warm breezes Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a southwesterly breeze at 10 to 20 mph, Highs will warm to the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine may peek through the clouds at different intervals throughout the day, otherwise conditions remain unseasonably warm for November standards. A strong cold front will move...
WITN
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold front blows through early Sunday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong cold front will move through during the wee hours of Sunday morning. A few quick moving showers are possible in the 2am to 7am window early Sunday. Temperatures will be mild until the front passes. Cooler air builds in on the heels of north and northwest winds Sunday. Highs will hold in the 50s despite skies going from cloudy to increasing sunshine Sunday. The cooler winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph.
