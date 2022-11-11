Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
KRQE News 13
Banged-up Raptors, Pistons enter meeting on similar skids
The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are trying to get by without their top players. One of those teams will collect a much-needed victory when they meet in Detroit on Monday. Toronto has lost three of its last four games and four of its last six. Forward Pascal Siakam has...
KRQE News 13
Warriors still looking for answers, host scrappy Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are still trying to find the magic that earned them the NBA title last season and will be looking to get back on the winning track when they host the scratch-and-claw San Antonio Spurs on Monday in San Francisco. Monday’s contest is the second of a...
KRQE News 13
Pelicans try to snap shooting slump against Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their last game while having their worst offensive performance of the season. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets lost their last game despite having one of their better offensive performances of the season. Both teams will try to get back in the win column when they meet...
KRQE News 13
Now 3-1 without Kyrie Irving, Nets face Clippers to start trip
The Brooklyn Nets fared pretty well in their first road trip without Kyrie Irving. Next, they will find out if they can keep it up on a second road trip without Irving. The Nets are slated to begin a four-game trip to the West Coast on Saturday afternoon, when Brooklyn visits the Los Angeles Clippers.
KRQE News 13
Glad LaMelo Ball is back, Hornets aim to end long skid at Magic
LaMelo Ball alone isn’t going to fix the problems facing the Charlotte Hornets, but he figures to be a big part of the solution. The Hornets already appear in a desperate situation, so his season debut during the weekend was a much-needed boost for the club. “You can just...
KRQE News 13
Bulls hope to show up in clutch moments against Nuggets
So what if you can’t spell “Chicago Bulls basketball” without C-L-U-T-C-H? The Bulls realize they’ve spent much of the first three weeks of the season crumbling in crunch time. Chicago enters Sunday’s visit from the Denver Nuggets as the lone team without a victory in a...
Grayson Allen rumored to be shopped by the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are checking out trade packages for Grayson Allen, who has become a 3&D specialist.
KRQE News 13
Knicks look to build consistency against Thunder
Through 12 games, the only consistent thing about the New York Knicks has been their inconsistency. The Knicks will look to earn their second straight win for just the second time this season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matinee. Both teams were off...
KRQE News 13
Clippers to work on better execution vs. Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers seemed convinced that, even in the prolonged and ongoing absence of Kawhi Leonard, they had discovered the path to consistent success. With nine members of the rotation. excluding Leonard. averaging more than 17 minutes per game, the Clippers had come to rely upon their depth to wear down the opposition. Their multitude of options served them well on both ends of the court during a stretch of five wins over six games before the Brooklyn Nets pulled away late for a 110-95 victory on Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Bucks out to avenge first loss of year against Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will seek a little payback on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the team that tagged them with their first loss of the season. Milwaukee won its first nine games, one of them coming against Atlanta, before the Hawks tripped the Bucks last Monday. Since then Milwaukee has split two games, including a 111-93 loss to San Antonio on Friday, while Atlanta has lost two of three, including Saturday’s 121-109 defeat to Philadelphia.
KRQE News 13
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets
Anthony Davis’ 37 points, 18 boards lead Lakers past Nets. Anthony Davis had season highs with 37 points and 18 rebounds, Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers led wire-to-wire to earn a 116-103 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday despite playing without LeBron James.
KRQE News 13
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season. ”We’ve been...
KRQE News 13
Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors 132-113
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Omoruyi, a two-way player from the Toronto area, acknowledged that the game against his hometown team ”definitely meant a little more.”...
KRQE News 13
Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; NBPA awaits resolution
Suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets appear to be on a path toward reconciliation, though it remains unclear when the seven-time All-Star will return to the court. Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday that he and his wife Clara spent time with Irving and his family, and came...
Poll: What is the most important game remaining on the Dolphins schedule?
The Dolphins enter the bye with a 7-3 record, a four-game winning streak and sole possession of first place in the AFC East.
KRQE News 13
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP)Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
