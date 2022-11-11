Read full article on original website
KTBS
Ben Jai Dr. Fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two homes went up in flames Sunday evening in Shreveport. The fire happened in the 5000 block of Ben Jai. Fire officials say one home is a total loss and the other is heavily damaged. No one was hurt, and there's no word on what caused the...
q973radio.com
A Peppermint Frosty Is Coming To Shreveport Wendy’s
Raise your hand if you LOVED the Strawberry Frosty this summer at Wendy’s… well, Wendy’s is now coming out with a Peppermint Frosty for the holidays.. and it will arrive at Shreveport area Wendy’s starting on TUESDAY November 15th!. It’s only the third new Frosty flavor...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
KTBS
Parade salutes those who
SHREVEPORT, La. - Patriotism was on parade during a star spangle salute to wrap up Veterans' Day weekend in Shreveport. The Veterans Celebration Committee's parade returned to the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Sunday, after a two-year pause due to Covid-19 concerns. Organizers and parade-goers say it's important to remember the sacrifices...
KTBS
Shreveport Veterans Celebrations
SHREVEPORT, La. - On this Veterans Day, Shreveport is honoring all the heroes who served our country with two different weekend events. KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty sat down with Kenneth Epperson, Sr., the chairman of the Veterans Celebration Committee about these special tributes.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
KTBS
Another round of chilly rain forecast for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the western US as of Sunday evening. It's forecast to bring a cold rain to the ArkLaTex by Monday afternoon. Here is the timeline. The storm moves into west Texas on Monday morning. Clouds increase across the ArkLaTex.
KTBS
Centenary College Veterans Ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - Veterans Day marks a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces. Centenary College of Louisiana marked the day with a ceremony honoring veterans in the area. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis was there for it all.
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
KTBS
Veterans Day 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Veterans Day, a federal holiday celebrated annually on November 11, was celebrated this Friday to honor those who have or currently serves in the U.S. armed forces. Thank you to all that have and are currently serving and protecting this country. We thank you for your service.
arklatexweekend.com
47th Les Boutiques de Noel presented by Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild will present its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel, a Christmas shopping event, at the Shreveport Convention Center. On Nov. 17 to the 19th, you can experience a joyous holiday shopping event to take care of all of your present...
ktalnews.com
Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Veteran’s Day parade...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever highlights from 11-11-22
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you missed the action on the field last night, you missed a lot! Until next week, check out this slideshow of some of the great plays. Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
Shreveport’s Smiling Dog Goes Viral Because of You
Remember When We Instantly Fell In Love With Bonnie?. We were scrolling Facebook and there she was, a dog cheesin' for a new home. A dog that smiles for the camera? Can I please have her? I think we all had the same thought that we needed a mood boost that goes on beyond this precious photo.
brproud.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
KTBS
Local coffee roasting business grinds through the pandemic while working out of their garage
SHREVEPORT, La. - There are 400 million people who drink coffee every day from leading companies like Starbucks or even a local company in Shreveport, Black Bayou Coffee Roasters. Owner Jeremy Bohnenkamp started his own coffee roasting business out of his garage two years ago after he left another coffee...
Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year
Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
