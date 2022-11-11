ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstone, NJ

Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Tri-State Area communities preparing for remnants of Nicole

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.

Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes.

"We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.

Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible.

"Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be out of water. So we recommend you have five-gallon pales available," Abernathy said.

On Long Island, PSEG says crews are mobilizing, already doing system checks, and bracing for outages.

In Great Neck, workers have been trimming trees and shearing branches away from the power lines.

"Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a holiday, but we've anticipated and warned the crews to be on standby be ready to come in," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said.

Clavin is urging residents to spend their Friday night at home.

"It is fall. A lot of championship games have been pushed back to later on Saturday," Clavin said of the various high school sports tournaments.

Nassau County shoppers have been getting all the essentials for a wet and windy start to the weekend.

"We are buying batteries, flashlights, getting hunkered down, getting some extra food, non-perishable stuff," said Karen Thomas of Hempstead.

"I'm getting water and food so I don't have to come back outside," Lakisha Robinson added.

Robinson was stocking up for the worst, but hoping for the best.

"There's trees in my front yard, so I'm just praying they don't blow through the window and I'll be fine," Robinson said.

It's a small ask, for a potentially big storm.

