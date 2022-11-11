Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth overcomes fast start by Aberdeen to reach 2A finals
POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.
Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals
MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype. Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies...
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
Blackfoot issues boil order for city's water
For the third time in just over a year, the City of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for the city's water. The following is a press release from the city.
Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
Mountain snow east of Rexburg a great time to look for animals moving to the lower hills
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. On Tuesday morning, we woke up to three inches of snow on the ground with more falling. It wasn’t long before the snow turned to rain and then it quit. But I could see it was still snowing in the mountains east of Rexburg. It was time to look for animals moving from the high country to the lower hills, so I headed for the Moody Creek area to try to get to the Big Hole Mountains.
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
Authorities: Drunk driver facing multiple charges after chase, resisting arrest and smashing through Pocatello park gate
A drunk driver has been arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Pocatello neighborhood and crashing his SUV through the gate of a city park, authorities said. Richard Wagner, 27, of Pennsylvania, is facing resisting and obstructing, felony driving under the influence and felony eluding charges for the late Saturday night incident that began when the bumper of his Jeep Grand Cherokee fell off the vehicle on northbound Interstate 15 in the Inkom area, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. ...
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area
Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello
POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature
AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
Man Stabbed, Woman Charged with Murder II in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 35-year-old Blackfoot woman is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge following the death of a 37-year-old man. According to the Blackfoot Police Department, officers arrested Melissa Perkes and charged her with the stabbing death of Jace Williams. Police responded late in the evening to a disturbance on Broadway Street after the reporting party told them someone might be injured. Officers found Williams with stab wounds and attempted life-saving efforts on him. Williams was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division took over the investigation and determined Perkes to be a suspect. She was later located and charged.
National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:. A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
Pugmire, Roy "Pug" Edmund
Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born on March 26, 1963 to Delores and Edmund Pugmire at Bannock Hospital and was the youngest of four children. Roy attended Highland High School. After high school, he worked for Western States as a welder/painter and had various truck driving jobs after that. Roy was in a relationship in the late 1980s that resulted in the birth of his only child. His son, Dalton, was born in February of 1990. Roy had a few hobbies that included finding mechanical things such as vehicles, taking them apart, and attempting to put them back together again. There are mixed reviews on whether he succeeded or failed at that more. Over the years, Roy made a lot of friends that he claimed as family. Nearly everyone he loved had a title like sister, brother, niece, nephew, son or daughter; forming bonds with them for life. Roy passed with his son, long-time girlfriend and caregiver Jonnie, and numerous friends by his side. Roy was preceded in death by grandparents, Howard and Matilda Pugmire; uncle Victor Pugmire; parents, Edmund and Delores; and sister Becky Rich. Roy is survived by his son, Dalton; sister, Geana; brother, Stan; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6pm to 7:30pm. A celebration of life for Roy will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to offset service costs, plan the celebration of life, and allow his son to lay his father to rest. Roy Pugmire Memorial Benefit is at Idaho Central Credit Union account number 734950917, routing number 324173626. Donations can also be made to Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home directly.
Recount underway in Teton County after sealed box of ballots discovered
DRIGGS – Election officials in Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots Wednesday after tabulating the unofficial results in Tuesday night’s election. The discovery of uncounted ballots could change the outcome of this election. Democrat Bob Heneage was unofficially declared the winner in the District 3 county...
