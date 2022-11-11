Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire Roy "Pug" Edmund Pugmire, 59, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Roy was born on March 26, 1963 to Delores and Edmund Pugmire at Bannock Hospital and was the youngest of four children. Roy attended Highland High School. After high school, he worked for Western States as a welder/painter and had various truck driving jobs after that. Roy was in a relationship in the late 1980s that resulted in the birth of his only child. His son, Dalton, was born in February of 1990. Roy had a few hobbies that included finding mechanical things such as vehicles, taking them apart, and attempting to put them back together again. There are mixed reviews on whether he succeeded or failed at that more. Over the years, Roy made a lot of friends that he claimed as family. Nearly everyone he loved had a title like sister, brother, niece, nephew, son or daughter; forming bonds with them for life. Roy passed with his son, long-time girlfriend and caregiver Jonnie, and numerous friends by his side. Roy was preceded in death by grandparents, Howard and Matilda Pugmire; uncle Victor Pugmire; parents, Edmund and Delores; and sister Becky Rich. Roy is survived by his son, Dalton; sister, Geana; brother, Stan; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing will be held at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6pm to 7:30pm. A celebration of life for Roy will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to offset service costs, plan the celebration of life, and allow his son to lay his father to rest. Roy Pugmire Memorial Benefit is at Idaho Central Credit Union account number 734950917, routing number 324173626. Donations can also be made to Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home directly.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO