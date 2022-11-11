Read full article on original website
Adam Bomb
2d ago
I took Kratos for over an year... that was a couple years ago and my digestive system is still messed up; that stuff is horrible!
Reply
5
Scdall
2d ago
the last thing we need to do is make things more things illegal! look let people know the effects of it and let people know that it is dangerous if abused, but like anything you can overdo it! lots of things are natural that doesn't mean they're good for you. but it doesn't mean we need to make everything illegal! in fact the best thing this country could do would be to legalize all drugs get rid of all these cartels and all this gun violence that's going on because of people selling drugs. just make them all legal people will adjust. they used to be legal nobody had a problem with them so make them legal again
Reply(2)
5
Related
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
ksl.com
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived was ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
kmyu.tv
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
kmyu.tv
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
KSLTV
Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah
RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
Gephardt Daily
Man facing extradition from Logan to Idaho after drug, disorderly conduct incident
LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday after he was found in an apartment building broom closet, yelling and slamming the door. Logan City police were called to the scene, and the sound stopped shortly afterward. Residents in...
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
890kdxu.com
New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
kjzz.com
Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
KUTV
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
kjzz.com
Dangerous Utah parole fugitive wanted with history of mental health issues
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE THU 11/10 9:45 AM: Since this original report, Devin Scott Thornock, on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted List has been captured and is back in the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake according to Mike Haddon with the Board of Pardons and Parole.
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
Comments / 8