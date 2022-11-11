Nutter Fort, West Virginia, Purple Heart veteran Harold Wilson served 2 tours in Vietnam

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Apartment fire claims life of Clarksburg (West Virginia) man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The unidentified remains of an adult male were discovered while Clarksburg and Bridgeport firefighters were responding to an apartment fire Sunday morning. According to the Harrison/Taylor 911 supervisor, reports of black smoke were reported in the area of 1305 Van Buren St. at 8:49...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of the past few days. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
WVU women blank Hokies, advance to second round of NCAAs
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal's first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7)...
Comments / 0