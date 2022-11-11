Read full article on original website
'We are people. We are not ghosts.' Migrants 'dying to live'| activist
Twenty-four years ago this month, Abdoul Mbow landed at JFK airport from Mauritania and started his new life. He resides in Fairfield and works as a companion for people with mental and physical disabilities. He remains an activist for Black Mauritanians' civil rights, working to improve understanding between Black and Arab Mauritanians and end slavery. ...
Today's scripture
Who is wise and understanding among you? Let him show it by his good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom. — James 3:13.
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
