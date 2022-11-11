ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
CBS Sports

Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF

Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports

Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night. Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.
STATESBORO, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster

Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double

Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10

Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win

Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Joel Embiid Scores Career-High 59 as Philadelphia 76ers Rout Utah Jazz

Joel Embiid has had some pretty great nights with the Philadelphia 76ers, but this was probably his best. The 7-foot-tall center from Cameroon scored a career-high 59 points, with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots, as he led the 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. “My teammates knew who had the hot hand and they just had to feed me,” Embiid said after scoring 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 fourth-quarter points. “I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” added 76ers coach Doc Rivers.Read it at Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA, PA

