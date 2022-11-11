Joel Embiid has had some pretty great nights with the Philadelphia 76ers, but this was probably his best. The 7-foot-tall center from Cameroon scored a career-high 59 points, with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots, as he led the 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. “My teammates knew who had the hot hand and they just had to feed me,” Embiid said after scoring 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 fourth-quarter points. “I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” added 76ers coach Doc Rivers.Read it at Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO