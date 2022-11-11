ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

Woman stabbed several times in Bloomington late Thursday evening

BLOOMINGTON – A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday

State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation

DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police searching for hit and run suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Urbana Police searching for theft suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured

PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

