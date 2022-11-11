Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
wjbc.com
Woman stabbed several times in Bloomington late Thursday evening
BLOOMINGTON – A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
Herald & Review
Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation
DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for hit and run suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
WAND TV
Decatur man receives 24-month probation; accused of attacking and pouring gasoline on a woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and hitting her in the head with a gas pump, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was originally arrested on domestic battery charges in June after a domestic dispute occurred at a BP gas station in South Shores, on May 6.
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
newschannel20.com
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
