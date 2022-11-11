Read full article on original website
This week in nature
The National Park Service last week issued a rather odd directive. It asked visitors not to lick the toads. “As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking,” the NPS wrote on its Facebook page.
Carnegie Hall Calendar of Events for mid-November 2022
Lewisburg, WVa. (VR) - FALL 2022 CLASSES & WORKSHOPS: Carnegie Hall offers learning opportunities starting in September and continuing through December. Classes and workshops include pottery, painting, cooking, music, weaving, writing, singing, stained glass, and movement. To register or for more information visit carnegiehallwv.org. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11: SECOND STAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Smooth Ambler Second Stage Lounge Deni Bonet preshow reception in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11. Free admission. Cash bar available. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11: DENI BONET – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents Deni Bonet on Friday, November 11,...
The Long View: Moscot’s Retail Expansion
LONDON — For family-owned, American luxury eyewear brand Moscot, it’s not just about what meets the eye, but the heart, too. The five-generation-old company that started out as a brick-and-mortar store in 1915 still sees physical stores as near and dear to the core of the business. All...
Consider These 13 Gratifying Thanksgiving Facts
Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends and reflect on one's blessings. In 2022, Canadian Thanksgiving takes place on October 10, while Americans celebrate on November 24. In anticipation of these holidays, here are some interesting facts about the Thanksgiving celebration. 1. American Thanksgiving is largely modeled on a 17th-century harvest feast shared by the English settlers and the Wampanoag tribe. 2. Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday of October. It is based on European harvest festivals. 3. The National Turkey Federation says around 45 million turkeys will be eaten on Thanksgiving, which equates to about...
Controlled Burns Are Important for Conservation — But Still Controversial
Fires can be devastating to outdoor spaces. Paradoxically, they can also be vitally important to them. A National Geographic article on the phenomenon notes that fires can dispose of “dead grass, fallen tree branches, dead trees, and thick undergrowth.” With these out of the way, forests and other wild spaces can grow back stronger and more vital than before.
Gothamist
A Gandhi statue is toppled in Queens, but was it a hate crime?
A screenshot from NYPD video of alleged perpetrators of vandalism outside a Hindu temple in Queens on Aug. 3. In a subsequent attack Aug. 16, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was destroyed. Some observers say the act and others like it have less to do with religious or ethnic bigotry and more to do with South Asian politics playing out on the local stage. [ more › ]
