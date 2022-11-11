(NAPSI)—As families plan their fall activities, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services encourages you to make another plan—to donate blood. The need for blood is constant—every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That’s why it’s important to donate throughout the year, including this fall. Generally, donors must be aged 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, feel well and not be taking antibiotics. Eligibility varies by location, so check with your local donation center. Why should I donate? Donating blood helps cancer patients, accident and burn victims, transplant recipients and individuals suffering from blood...

