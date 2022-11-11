ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers put an end to four game losing streak and move one step closer to 9th straight bowl bid, 26-10 over Tulsa

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA5RV_0j6qlH9V00

MEMPHIS — Thursday night remains Tiger night in Memphis.

Chris Howard kicked four field goals, including a 49 yarder that bounced off the crossbar, and the U of M defense held Tulsa to just 207 yards and a meaningless fourth quarter touchdown as Memphis puts an end to its four game losing streak, 26-10.

With the win, the U of M moves to within one win of a ninth straight bowl bid.

Seth Henigan and the Tigers hit the game’s first big play when Henigan found Javon Ivory for a 68 yard touchdown, giving Memphis the lead for good, 7-3 just five minutes into the game.

Henigan throwing for 262 yards and that touchdown. He also found Eddie Lewis for a 28 yard gain, setting up Asa Martin’s three yard TD on the first play of the second quarter.

From there, it was all Howard and the Tigers defense, who had three sacks, two takeways, all while holding the Golden Hurricane to 3 of 15 on third down.

The Tigers play their final home game of the year next Saturday. It’s Senior Day against North Alabama where a win makes Memphis bowl eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tigers end 4-game skid, with 26-10 win over Tulsa

MEMPHIS – “It’s definitely a huge sigh of relief just because, you know, every week we’re so close, so close”, said Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan. “It felt like a weight was lifted,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield. Though Memphis would’ve liked to have had this win a month ago, this victory against Tulsa […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers, land Ty-Laur Johnson, 4th top recruit in 7 days

MEMPHIS -Penny Hardaway lands a fourth top recruit in a matter of seven days, in the class of 4-star guar Ty-Laur Johnson giving his commitment to the Tigers, choosing Memphis over schools like N.C. State and Mississippi State. According to 247 Sports, Johnson is ranked the 11th best point guard in the country. His announcement […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 2

Billikens stunned by Memphis in first-round NCAA tournament match

SAINT LOUIS – The 10th-ranked Saint Louis University Women’s soccer team lost to Memphis, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon. The Billikens entered the tournament as a two seed following a historic season, which included a perfect 10-0 conference record and an Atlantic 10 tournament championship. Shortly after the ’63 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi. Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Prieskorn honored as Tigers try to make late push for bowl bid

MEMPHIS – Not that Ryan Silverfield and the Tigers needed any more pressure, riding their first four game winning streak since 2013 and on a short week, with Tulsa coming to town on Thursday night. But if the U of M plans on extending its school record bowl streak to nine straight seasons, they have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New look AAC announces football schedules through 2026

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its football schedule for all 14 teams through the 2026 season on Wednesday. Each team will face the other 13 conference teams at least once at home and once on the road during the four-year cycle. Each team will face one opponent all four seasons, and for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane fined $15K for kicking ball

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane $15,000 on Thursday for kicking a ball into the stands. Joe Dumars, the league’s executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Bane kicked the ball into the stands with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 109-106 loss to Boston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WREG

Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis

For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pirmann named USL Coach of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After leading Memphis 901 FC to the best season in franchise history, which included the first playoff home game and playoff win, Ben Pirmann was named the United Soccer League Championship Coach of the Year. Pirmann led the 901 to 21 wins and 68 points, finishing second to Louisville City in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens resigns at LeMoyne-Owen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just over a year after taking the job as track and field coach at LeMoyne-Owen College, Olympic gold medalist Rochelle Stevens has resigned, effective immediately. Stevens submitted her resignation letter Thursday citing promises and obligations for basic resources that were not fulfilled.   “I find it absurd to not receive any support from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Early snow for Tulsa?

A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
TULSA, OK
WREG

2 injured in pedestrian accident near the Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a pedestrian accident in the airport area early Monday. The accident happened at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. MFD says they took one person was taken to Methodist South, and the other to Regional One. This is a developing story. We will update this page when more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy