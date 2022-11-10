Cleveland Cavaliers player is ‘most attractive’ in NBA: Study

(AP) – The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If Elon Musk has his way, the Cleveland Cavaliers could lose nearly 1.3 million fans, or rather, fake fans. In April, Twitter’s new owner vowed to attack and defeat fake accounts and, according to Gambling.com, the Cavaliers could lose an estimated 1.28 million fake followers should Musk’s plan be realized. The […]
AKRON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team returned to the road once again, heading to the University of Akron Sunday afternoon where the Flyers fell 85-69. The Flyers (0-3) still look for their first win of the season while the Zips (1-1) earned their first victory. Dayton will return home to host […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA's football team.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement with the league in August, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager is recovering after police said he was shot by another teen who stole his bag of marijuana. According to Columbus police, the shooting took place around Chestershire Road and Whitehead Road at approximately 12:46 p.m. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect, identified as a boy […]
Comments / 0