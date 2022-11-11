Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg keeps undefeated season alive, takes down Wahlert Catholic’s in the state semis
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a loss in the 2021 state semifinals, the Williamsburg Raiders have been on a mission. Williamsburg hasn’t dropped a game since they lost to West Lyon 20-14. Quarterback Carson Huedepohl has been a big reason why. “it’s really special being able to get...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Iowa Tonight
The match will mark the 300th consecutive home sellout since 2001
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes have awaken from the dead to find themselves in the thick of the Big Ten West race. While Iowa still needs Illinois to lose two of their final three matchups against Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern, the dream of a return trip to Indianapolis remains alive heading into Saturday. It’s fitting then that the team coming in to Kinnick Stadium is Wisconsin, not only the perennial gatekeeper in the West, but a border rival who has proven a very difficult opponent.
Corydon Times-Republican
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. North Carolina A&T: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Iowa entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite,...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
KCRG.com
A wintry start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.
KCRG.com
Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Eastern Iowa
(Monticello, IA) -- A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Jones County. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday evening on Highway 38 near Monticello. The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital but later died of their injuries. The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
