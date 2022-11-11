Erwin football season ends with shootout loss to Eastern Guilford in Round 2 of playoffs

ASHEVILLE — Running back Jaiden Evans had touchdown runs on three of Eastern Guilford's first four second-half snaps Thursday, so the next time the Wildcats had the ball, Erwin stacked the box.

But on the first play, wide receiver Steven Murray got a step inside his defender, caught a quick pass from Tyreik Boyd and had nobody between him and the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown that gave Eastern Guilford a three-score lead in what had been a back-and-forth shootout.

The No. 7 Warriors' offense needed to be flawless and ultimately couldn't keep up with the Wildcats in a 62-42 second-round loss to No. 23 Eastern Guilford in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs, ending a season of a team that showed impressive resolve in recent weeks by earning, and then winning, a home playoff game.

"We were definitely outmanned, size-wise and speed wise, but I mean, our kids belonged," Warriors coach Rodney Pruett said. "We had our chances, but we just fell a little short."

SCOREBOARD: Second-round results from Thursday

SIGNING DAY: College signings and commitments for WNC Class of 2023 athletes

It was clear from the very beginning what type of game this would be. The teams scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, and Erwin added the sixth on the first play of the second period.

The Warriors (6-6) took a 28-27 lead into halftime thanks to an Iggy Welch touchdown throw to Hunter Cromer with 21 seconds left, capping a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.

"I knew, after the first few drives, we had to come out and put points on the board to hang with them," Welch said. "We had that cloud-nine feeling of being up at half against a team that's pretty good. … But at the end, they came through. Ain't much you can do."

Evans and the Eastern Guilford (8-4) offense picked up where they left off in the second half, and a couple of Warriors miscues meant they were suddenly down three scores.

"[Our defense] just didn't have as many weapons as they did. We missed one tackle, it's a touchdown," Pruett said. "We were playing catch-up, and we never could get it back down to one score. And we had several chances, and we completed some big third and fourth downs."

Many of those conversions went to wide receiver Ty Johnson, whose breakout junior season concluded with the best game of his career, catching 16 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, as well as throwing a 36-yard touchdown on a trick play.

"I think Ty was the best player on the field," Pruett said. "He's an all-state player. He's such a special, special kid. It doesn't matter who's guarding him."

Johnson and Meechie Graves (nine catches, 156 yards, two touchdowns) were the main targets as usual for Welch, who was hampered by a shoulder injury nearly all season.

In recent weeks, his health improved. At the same time, Pruett decided to cut some players whose on-field contributions were outweighed by their off-field attitude. It all led to Erwin's best performances of the season.

"We played as a team. Six weeks ago, we wouldn't have," Johnson said. "We had some ups and downs, a lot of distractions on our team. We got rid of them, made it to the second round and fought hard."

A last-second win against McDowell in Week 10 earned Erwin a home playoff game for the second consecutive season, and the Warriors advanced to the second round for the first time since 2018.

But Thursday, they ran up against a team with more weapons than they could contain.

"This group at the end has come together and fought hard. The locker room's been good, they've been fun to coach," Pruett said. "They played for one another, and I think you saw that. And that's why they did not quit. That's a testament to the kids."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Erwin football season ends with shootout loss to Eastern Guilford in Round 2 of playoffs