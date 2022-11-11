ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kslsports.com

Southern Utah Shuts Out Lincoln University (CA) At Home

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds shut out Lincoln University (CA) 55-0 at home on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day in Cedar City. Southern Utah QB Justin Miller was efficient throwing the football, completing 22 of his 25 passes for 208 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Gonzaga Bulletin

Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah

With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
SPOKANE, WA
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
thecomeback.com

Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss

UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
High School Football PRO

San Dimas, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tahquitz High School football team will have a game with San Dimas High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN DIMAS, CA
sunnewsdaily.com

Weekend getaways for broke college students

As college kids, we all know the struggle of trying to travel with no money and little time. Breaks in the semester are a perfect opportunity for college students to unwind and take a quick getaway. Even though college students are on a tight budget, there are many affordable ways to travel and explore new places with friends.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Connie Stephens

Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

