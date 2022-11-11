Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Southern Utah Shuts Out Lincoln University (CA) At Home
CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds shut out Lincoln University (CA) 55-0 at home on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day in Cedar City. Southern Utah QB Justin Miller was efficient throwing the football, completing 22 of his 25 passes for 208 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah
With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Takes Down Cal State Northridge For First Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team captured its first victory of the 2022-23 season by beating the Cal State Northridge Matadors. The Trailblazers hosted the Matadors at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah at Saturday, November 12. Utah Tech defeated Cal State, 69-63. During...
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
thecomeback.com
Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss
UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
247Sports
Injury Update: USC WR Jordan Addison, LB Ralen Goforth in; WR Mario Williams, LB Eric Gentry out vs. Colorado
USC third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth will play Friday against Colorado. Both players were dressed and moving well in pregame warmups. USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams was also fully dressed in warmups but is out for Friday's game. He was observed...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
San Dimas, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sunnewsdaily.com
Weekend getaways for broke college students
As college kids, we all know the struggle of trying to travel with no money and little time. Breaks in the semester are a perfect opportunity for college students to unwind and take a quick getaway. Even though college students are on a tight budget, there are many affordable ways to travel and explore new places with friends.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
ksl.com
A toast to butter days: St. George couple celebrates one year in the bread business
ST. GEORGE —When a writer and a professional sculptor came together in matrimony, they didn't know business ownership would end up being their bread and butter. "We're just two artists that decided to become business owners," Sarah John, co-owner of the two Great Harvest Bread Company locations in St. George, said.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
2 People Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at 2520 Robertson Boulevard at around 5.45 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had fatally struck both victims. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities search for critically missing man who disappeared in Orange County
Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4. Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Cunha […]
paininthepass.info
Garbage Truck Hits And Kills Pedestrian Crossing Street In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the pedestrian, was hit in the intersection of University Parkway onramp to southbound Interstate 215 on Wednesday November 9, 2022 about 5:53am. CHP said the...
Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school
Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]
